Rebuilding childhoods shattered by war

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It is against this backdrop that the House of Excellence has become so important. Designed as a safe haven from external chaos, the centre operates on a firm principle – each programme is completely free of charge, ensuring financial hardship never limits a child's potential.

Today, nearly 700 children and teenagers rely on the facility annually as a second home. Over 500 primary pupils attend morning sessions during the year to participate in technology, AI, and confidence-building activities designed to inspire a love of learning.

Every afternoon, the centre transforms into a dynamic academic hub for teenagers, providing free, high-level tutoring in small groups of eight to ten students, led by professional tutors.

Covering core subjects like mathematics, physics, English, science, and cyber technology, these targeted lessons prepare students for their critical Bagrut matriculation examinations and open the doors to higher education.

Recognising that academic progress cannot occur without firm foundations, the House of Excellence integrates comprehensive life skills programmes alongside its educational curriculum. Students gain access to leadership workshops, public speaking courses, financial literacy coaching, as well as a peaceful environment, complete with a kitchen stocked with after-school snacks.

Akko Mayor Amichai Ben Shlush describes the House of Excellence as “one of the most impressive Excellence Centres I’ve ever seen”, adding: “This project is innovative and inspiring. It looks boldly to a brighter future for our youth.”

For siblings Matan, 17, and Avigail, 15, that future is already beginning to take shape.

Repeated rocket alerts disrupted Matan’s education and left him struggling to keep pace with his studies. At the House of Excellence, tutors provided intensive lessons and practice exams, helping him prepare for and pass his final examinations despite the upheaval around him. Inspired by his experience, Avigail joined the centre’s English conversation classes, where she has been building her confidence speaking English while finding a calm place to study away from the disruption outside. Today, Matan volunteers at the House of Excellence, helping other young people following a similar path.

“The House gave me a safe place, true friends and the confidence to speak up and dream of a bigger future,” Matan says.

With post-war demand at an all-time high, the urgency to sustain and expand JNF UK's intervention in Akko cannot be overstated. Without immediate intervention, the trauma and lost schooling endured by these children could shape their lives long after the physical sirens fall silent.

As Rosh Hashanah approaches, JNF UK is calling on the community to stand with Israel’s next generation. Supporting the House of Excellence is far more than a conventional charitable contribution; it is an emergency lifeline for young lives in crisis. By funding professional tutors, specialist learning tools, digital workstations, and resilient community spaces, donors can ensure that a wartime childhood does not dictate a child’s lifetime achievements, granting Israel's youth the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.

Please support JNF UK’s Rosh Hashanah Appeal today by going to jnf.co.uk/rh26 | jnf.co.uk

Registered charity 225910