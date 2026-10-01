Rebuilding childhoods shattered by war

For nearly three years, the daily rhythm of childhood in northern Israel has been shaped by the unsettling wail of air-raid sirens. Since the traumatic events of October 7, 2023, repeated cross-border attacks, sudden school closures and prolonged uncertainty have disrupted lessons and the routines that children depend upon. Behind the visible consequences of conflict lies another, less visible crisis: lost education, damaged confidence and young people struggling to focus on the future they should be building.
In the ancient coastal city of Akko, JNF UK’s House of Excellence is helping ensure those lost years do not become lost opportunities. JNF UK helped fund the construction of the purpose-built, state-of-the-art centre, which opened in May 2025 and now provides children and teenagers with free academic support, technology programmes, mentoring and personal development opportunities, giving them a consistent place to learn, catch up and look towards the future.
Educational inequality in Israel is not a new challenge. Historically, children raised in the peripheral north have faced systemic socio-economic disadvantages, including high poverty rates, limited local industry, and inadequate educational resources compared to their peers growing up in the prosperous central region. However, the security crisis following October 2023 escalated this existing divide into a full-scale educational emergency.
The psychological toll on students is staggering with official data from the Israeli Ministry of Health revealing that up to 68 per cent of students in the region now suffer from trauma symptoms and a chronic inability to focus in class. While wealthier families in central Israel can afford private tutoring to bridge learning gaps, economically disadvantaged parents in the north cannot, putting a generation of young people at risk of being left behind.