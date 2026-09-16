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Rabbi Sacks’s vision for Immanuel College is now more relevant than ever

September 16, 2026 14:22
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By

Rabbi Cobi Ebrahimoff

3 min read
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Nearly 40 years ago, before he became Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks wrote a remarkable blueprint for the future of Jewish education. The 1988 document, An Educational Philosophy for a New Jewish Secondary School, outlines the aspiration to develop a Jewish school with a global outlook and a commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow. Today, in the aftermath of October 7 and at a moment of profound change for Jewish communities worldwide, his vision feels not simply relevant but urgently necessary.

The question is not whether Rabbi Sacks was right. It is why so much of his vision remained partially realised, and why it has become more relevant than ever today.

The most distinctive feature of Rabbi Sacks’s philosophy was that he refused to see a Jewish school as simply a place where Jewish children received an education. The purpose is far more ambitious – a Jewish secondary school is tasked with shaping the future leadership of the Jewish people.

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He wrote: “In the long run, the school will have to be judged by its leadership achievements more than by anything else…only the leadership objective fully justifies the project”.

Topics:

Education

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