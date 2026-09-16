Become a Member
Sponsored

Prescription for page-turners

September 16, 2026 14:15
GettyImages-1445221362
happy senior lady in the hospital room sitting on the stretcher reading a book

By

Angela Kiverstein

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

When trouble strikes in the Harry Potter series, Hermione’s first instinct is to reach for a book. In case you feel the same way, here are some of our favourite healthcare reads.*

Funny books about un-funny things

C: Because Cowards Get Cancer Too by John Diamond (Ebury). Treatments for throat cancer have improved since humorist Diamond wrote this witty and moving biographical account in the late 1990s, but it’s hard to find a more heart-stopping scene than the one where he visits his oncology consultant and, in the room with him, “sees” a man in a hooded cloak with a scythe.

Topics:

Health

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper