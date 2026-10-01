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One unopened envelope too many

When coping tips into crisis, Paperweight helps people find a way forward

October 1, 2026 20:02
Montage of Paperweight Family.jpg
Some members of the Paperweight family. When coping tips into crisis, Paperweight helps people find a way forward. Photo by Gary Perlmutter

By

A Charity Spokesperson

2 min read
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A bill you are too frightened to open. A form you don’t understand. A letter from a creditor. A benefits decision you don’t know how to challenge.

Then another envelope arrives. And another.

Before long, the pile on the kitchen table has become a constant reminder of everything you can’t face. The telephone rings and you stop answering it. You lie awake imagining what might happen, but can’t see how to stop it.

For Isaac, it began when he lost his job.

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Charity

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