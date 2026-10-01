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No one should face mental health challenges alone

October 1, 2026 16:13
Jami has helped Rhian reconnect with Judaism.jpg
Jami has helped Rhian reconnect with Judaism. Photo by Blake Ezra Photography

By

Jewish Care

3 min read
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“I wouldn’t be where I am today without Jami.”

These simple but powerful words from 23-year-old Rhian capture why the work of Jewish Care’s Jami mental health service matters so deeply. For thousands of people across our community, Jami is more than a mental health service. It is a lifeline, a place of understanding and a source of hope when life feels overwhelming.

Blake Ezra Photography @londonbusinessphotos @blakeezraphoto www.londonbusinessphotos.com www.blakeezraphotography.com @mitzvahs.uk www.ezraweddings.com @ezraweddings Blake Ezra Photo @BlakeEzraPhoto (C) 2026Blake Ezra Photography @londonbusinessphotos @blakeezraphoto www.londonbusinessphotos.com www.blakeezraphotography.com @mitzvahs.uk www.ezraweddings.com @ezraweddings Blake Ezra Photo @BlakeEzraPhoto (C) 2026[Missing Credit]

Rhian knows what it means to struggle without support. For much of her life, she experienced mental health challenges without fully understanding what was happening. She lived with depression as a child, anxiety as a teenager and years of uncertainty before finally being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD). Receiving a diagnosis brought answers, but it did not make the challenges disappear.

She reached out to Jami during an extraordinarily difficult period in her life. Within days, she had been told by the NHS that it could not provide support for her BPD. At the same time, she was facing the pressures of a university dissertation, antisemitism on her campus, a job interview and an upcoming wedding. She was also coping with the trauma of losing almost everything she owned when the apartment she’d been living in, while studying in America the year before, burnt down. Without a visa, she was forced to return to the UK, earlier than planned and in debt. The weight of everything felt unbearable.

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