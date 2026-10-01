No one should face mental health challenges alone

What made the difference was finding a place where she feels safe to be herself.

For Rhian, Jami offers something unique: support that recognises both her mental health needs and her Jewish identity. Jami is giving her a space where she can talk openly, be heard and receive specialist help from people who truly understood her experiences.

Through regular sessions with a Jami mental health practitioner, Rhian is learning to recognise her triggers, manage overwhelming emotions and build confidence. She is developing practical strategies that help her respond differently to challenges and strengthen important relationships in her life. Jami also helps her reconnect with Judaism, providing comfort, belonging and an important source of resilience during her recovery.

The impact is proving transformative.

Today, Rhian is married, thriving and looking forward to the future. She describes this as “the longest stable period” of her life and says that Jami is doing more than help her cope. It is helping her to build the life she wants. What once seemed impossible is becoming a reality because the right support is being made available at the right time.

Yet Rhian’s story is not an isolated one.

Across our community, many people are struggling with mental health challenges that affect every aspect of their lives. Some are living with anxiety, depression or trauma. Others are trying to cope with complex mental health conditions while managing relationships, education, work or family life.

The earlier people receive the right support, the greater the opportunity to prevent difficulties from escalating and the more likely they are to build the skills and confidence they need to move forward.

Jami supports about 3,600 young people and adults every year, providing professional mental health support, community services and opportunities to stay connected. But increasing demand means more people are seeking help than ever before.

Ellisa Estrin, director of fundraising and marketing at Jewish Care, says, “Rhian's story shows what can happen when someone is able to access the right support at the right time. Recovery is possible, but it relies on services being there when people need them. Support from the community helps ensure that more people can access expert mental health care, develop resilience and build a brighter future.”

Rhian can now look to the future with confidence – something that once felt out of reach. Her journey is a reminder that mental health support does more than help people through difficult moments. It helps them build the lives they want to live.

Blake Ezra Photography @londonbusinessphotos @blakeezraphoto www.londonbusinessphotos.com www.blakeezraphotography.com @mitzvahs.uk www.ezraweddings.com @ezraweddings Blake Ezra Photo @BlakeEzraPhoto (C) 2026 [Missing Credit]

This Rosh Hashanah, you can help ensure more people can access specialist mental health support when they need it most by making a gift to Jami today.

To donate now, call 020 8922 2600 or go to jamiuk.org/roshhashanah

If you or someone you know needs support, go to jamiuk.org/get-support, call 020 8458 2223 or text Jami to 85258.

Registered charity 802559