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Nick Knowles fronts new campaign helping drivers understand their car finance complaint options

August 3, 2026 11:24
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By

Rhys Hughes

2 min read
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Mis-sold Expert launches a national campaign aimed at helping consumers understand the different options available when deciding how to pursue a car finance complaint

Mis-sold Expert, a UK claims management company, has launched a campaign fronted by Nick Knowles, addressing one of the questions many drivers are now asking: should I make a complaint about mis-sold car finance myself, or ask a claims management company to help?

The campaign follows the proposals of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for an industry-wide redress scheme for certain motor finance complaints. Consumers have always been able to complain directly to their lender without using a claims management company. If the FCA's proposed redress scheme is introduced, eligible consumers may also be contacted by their lender as part of that process.

Against that backdrop, Mis-sold Expert's campaign aims to explain the different options available, so consumers can make an informed decision based on their own circumstances.

Topics:

Motoring

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