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New beginnings, bright futures at Kisharon Langdon

October 1, 2026 14:06
Kisharon Langdon's Danny, Eitan and Kuba at their graduation ceremony.jpg

By

A Charity Spokesperson

2 min read
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Rosh Hashanah is a time of hope, renewal and new beginnings. As one year ends and another begins, we reflect on how far we have come and look ahead to the opportunities that await us. This year, Kisharon Langdon is celebrating a special occasion as three remarkable young people, Eitan, Kuba and Danny, graduate from Wohl Campus, Kisharon Noé School, a Loftus Learning Centre, and begin an exciting new chapter at Kisharon Langdon College.

Their journeys are different, but they share a common thread: growth, determination and the life-changing impact of the right support at the right time.

Eitan: Growing in confidence

For Eitan and his family, the journey to this moment has been filled with milestones that once seemed out of reach. From learning to walk and talk to proudly celebrating his barmitzvah, every achievement has been deeply meaningful.

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Charity

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