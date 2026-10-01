New beginnings, bright futures at Kisharon Langdon

During his time at Kisharon Noé School, Eitan has grown into a confident and valued member of the school community. He has built lasting friendships, taken part in school plays, served as register monitor and developed important life skills, including cooking and bringing food home to share with his family.

Eitan’s mother, Aliza, says: “Watching Eitan embrace Jewish life has been incredibly special.

"Seeing him daven, put on tefillin and be called up in shul has filled us with immense pride.”

Now, as he prepares to move on to college, Eitan looks forward to developing greater independence, learning new skills and continuing to build a bright future for himself.

​Kuba: A true sense of belonging

Kuba’s journey has been one of confidence, belonging and self-discovery. From the moment he joined Kisharon Noé School, he embraced every opportunity that came his way and became a positive role model among his peers.

A standout memory is performing at the Kisharon Langdon fundraising dinner in front of 800 people. Singing and dancing on stage, he showcased the confidence and joy that have flourished during his time at school.

Gosia, Kuba’s mother, says: “None of this would have happened without Kisharon Langdon and its wonderful teaching staff, who gave Kuba so much more than academic knowledge. The trips, the school shows, the sports, the dance, all those extras that helped him learn about the world, about other people, and about himself.”

Over the years, Kuba has developed stronger communication skills, greater emotional awareness and increased independence. As he takes the next step to college, he hopes to continue building life skills, explore work experience opportunities and move towards an independent future filled with purpose and possibility.

Danny: Finding his voice

Danny’s journey has been equally inspiring. One of the most memorable moments for his family was moving into Kisharon Noé School’s new building after the disruption and isolation of the Covid pandemic, providing a fresh start and a place where he could continue to thrive.

A highlight of Danny’s time at school was performing in the school show, proudly rocking out on his guitar in front of an audience. He also embraced responsibility as a student safety ambassador, demonstrating growing maturity and leadership.

Perhaps the most significant change has been Danny’s confidence in communication. Today, he happily initiates conversations with peers, teachers and new people, sharing his thoughts and engaging with the world around him.

Danny’s mother, Emma, said “He has become very proficient in the art of conversation. There’s no stopping him!”

As he moves on to Kisharon Langdon College, Danny hopes to gain qualifications, develop practical skills and work towards meaningful employment.

Together, Eitan, Kuba and Danny represent what can happen when young people are given the specialist education, personalised support and opportunities they need to flourish. Their move from school to college marks more than a transition; it represents growing independence, confidence and exciting possibilities for the future.

Every day, Kisharon Langdon supports children, young people and adults with learning disabilities and autistic people to achieve milestones that can transform lives. This Rosh Hashanah, as we celebrate new beginnings, Kisharon Langdon invites you to be part of more journeys like these.

​To donate: kisharonlangdon.org.uk/donate

kisharonlangdon.org.uk

Registered charity 271519