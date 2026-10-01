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Nazi persecution robbed them of their b’nai mitzvah. Decades later, they will finally stand at the bimah

October 1, 2026 17:13
Kurt Marx Brondesbury Park Synagogue June 2026
AJR member Kurt Marx was reunited with the Sefer Torah at Brondesbury Park Synagogue earlier this year. Phot by AJR

By

A Charity Spokesperson

1 min read
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For Holocaust refugees and survivors who were forced to flee, hide or simply survive during their childhood, an important Jewish rite of passage was among the many things taken from them.

Now, decades later, the Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR) is offering those who reached b’nai mitzvah age during the Holocaust the chance to reclaim that moment.

The AJR’s new Belated B’nai Mitzvah project will bring first-generation members together for a special ceremony at Belsize Square Synagogue in November 2026.

For many, their childhoods were interrupted by persecution, separation, flight and loss. The familiar milestones of Jewish childhood – including the opportunity to celebrate becoming bar or bat mitzvah – were replaced by the urgent need to survive.

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Charity

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