More than a community centre: A place to belong

The Ronson Community Centre is already alive with activity as members settle into their purpose-built space at the new first-class campus, after moving from their temporary location.

Jewish Care community hub manager for the area, Neil Rebak says, “Our friendly staff and volunteers who have moved with people to the new centre are here to welcome members as they come in to enjoy a stimulating day. Some will start the day with a coffee and a croissant in the new café and catch up with friends before they go off to do activities around the centre.

“There’s a wide programme of activities on offer, including bridge, live entertainment, dancing, exercise classes, Jewish festivals and community events. We celebrate birthdays and anniversaries together as one big family, and we’re excited to have a fabulous new place to be together and to welcome visitors, including children from the local schools for intergenerational activities which have huge benefits for all involved.”

Iris Taylor says: “I’ve been volunteering running exercise classes for Jewish Care for 42 years. Exercise is good for everyone, no matter what age. The members constantly tell me how lovely it is.”

Sharon Imber, community events co-ordinator, adds, “Every week there are opportunities to get moving, have fun and spend time with others. Monday mornings begin with a weekly walking group, bringing people together for exercise and conversation, followed by coffee in the café. Table tennis sessions take place twice a week, offering friendly competition for players of all abilities and an opportunity to socialise. Those looking to focus on health and wellbeing can also join weekly yoga and Pilates classes, with sessions designed to welcome all levels.

“The social calendar continues throughout the week. The monthly Ladies Lunch Club combines a delicious lunch with Kalooki, Rummikub and Scrabble, while The Wednesday Club offers a relaxed afternoon of lunch, board games and table tennis.

“The salt beef suppers are very popular, as are our lively entertainment nights with timeless tribute acts like The Beatles to the Bee Gees and Britains Got Talent’s Jive Aces to get everyone up and dancing.”

Estelle and Sara, who enjoy lunch and a game of canasta at The Wednesday Club, say “We love the new space – it’s bright and beautiful,” while other members add, “The lunch was lovely and nicely presented and it’s very social.”

Food is at the heart of Jewish life and the centre’s milky and meaty supervised kosher cafés offer places to gather, talk and build friendships.

The centre is also home to a range of community support services, providing different pathways to mental and physical health depending on individual needs. These include Jami’s mental health hub for people living with mental illness and distress, Supportive Communities groups for older people, the Dennis Centre for people living with dementia, and the Memory Way Café. Should care needs change over time, the beautiful Sugar Family Care Home is also on site, offering high-quality care in a familiar and thoughtfully designed environment.

This blend of activities, practical support and community spirit reflects the vision for the campus. It is a place to strengthen connections and reduce isolation. The Ronson Community Centre at The Sugar & Ronson Campus will ensure that members of the local community have a beautiful, dignified and accessible environment where they can remain supported, connected and part of a thriving Jewish community for many years to come.

For more information, see jewishcare.org/sugar-and-ronson-campus or contact the helpline on 020 8922 2222 or helpline@jcare.org