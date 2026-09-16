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More than a community centre: A place to belong

September 16, 2026 14:10
Table tennis at the new Ronson Community Centre.jpg

By

A Charity Spokesperson,

Jewish Care

3 min read
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Being active, connected and part of a welcoming community supports wellbeing at every age and helps people feel less lonely.

All this is on offer across Jewish Care’s four care campuses and community centres. The Ronson Community Centre, the newest of these, has opened at the state-of-the-art Sugar & Ronson Campus for the community in Essex and North East London. Formerly Redbridge Jewish Community Centre, or ‘Club’ as it was known by many, it sits on the previous site of Sinclair House.

As Jewish Care CEO Daniel Carmel-Brown says, “We are very proud to welcome members to our new and vibrant hub for people to meet friends, make new connections, enjoy activities and feel part of their local Jewish community. The Ronson Community Centre forms part of the wider campus, which brings together care, community and support services under one roof for the local Jewish community.

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“Our ambition is for every person in the Jewish community to feel confident and supported in taking control of their lives, with the choices they need to manage their wellbeing. This will enable people to better cope with mental and physical health challenges and experience improved wellbeing, whatever their age, health or circumstances.”

Topics:

Health

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