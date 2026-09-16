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Manor Lodge focuses on ‘cherishing childhood and protecting its magic’

September 16, 2026 14:42
Hive building - photo by Andy Stagg.jpg

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Manor Lodge School

1 min read
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As Manor Lodge prepares to welcome a new cohort of reception children, it is reflecting on what makes the school such a special place to learn and grow. Set in 22 acres of beautiful Hertfordshire countryside, every aspect of the school’s environment has been carefully designed to inspire curiosity, creativity and a lifelong love of learning.

Manor Lodge “believes passionately that children learn best through hands-on experience and, most importantly, through play”.

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The results speak for themselves, says the school. “In year six, our pupils are, on average, six years ahead of their chronological age in reading. In maths and English, 94 per cent score above average in standardised assessments..

This year, year six leavers were awarded an impressive 41 scholarships to leading secondary schools, including Haberdashers’ Girls’, Haberdashers’ Boys’, RMS for Girls, St Albans High School for Girls, St Albans School and Aldenham School.

Topics:

Education

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