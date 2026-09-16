Manor Lodge focuses on ‘cherishing childhood and protecting its magic’

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​Hands-on learning

Manor Lodge’s extensive grounds are not simply a backdrop to education; they are an integral part of it.

Pupils can be found tending well-stocked allotments, collecting eggs from the busy chicken coop, pond dipping in the duck pond, or cooking over open fires in canopy classrooms. The school has mindfulness gardens for reading, reflection and relaxation and provides countless opportunities for discovery throughout the school day.

As a pupil in year three explains: “At Manor Lodge you learn, but not just in class, you can learn anywhere.”

This philosophy lies at the heart of the school’s ethos. Outdoor learning is woven throughout the curriculum, providing children with practical, real-world experiences that build confidence, resilience and independence.

Along the way, pupils develop essential skills such as teamwork, critical thinking and problem-solving, preparing them for success both in school and beyond.

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​Classrooms Without Walls

Inside the school’s modern buildings, the same spirit continues. Bright, light-filled spaces create true “classrooms without walls”, fostering collaboration and maintaining a strong connection with the natural world. These inspiring environments are a far cry from the traditional classrooms of the past.

From nursery to year six, Manor Lodge pupils benefit from specialist teaching in a wide range of subjects, including computing, French, PE, outdoor learning, design technology, music, drama and art. This breadth of expertise helps children discover their strengths and develop confidence across the curriculum.

“Ultimately,” says Manor Lodge, “everything here is guided by our commitment to cherishing childhood, protecting its magic and helping every child thrive. It’s a place where happy memories are made, potential is unlocked and confidence flourishes. That is what makes Manor Lodge so special.”

Reception 2027 admissions are now open.

​To find out more, arrange a visit or book your child on to the assessment day on October 16 2026, contact admissions@manorlodgeschool.com or call 01707 642 424