Luxury homes with ‘emotional value’

“Luxury” is, of course, an overworked word in Israeli real estate. It can mean anything from a sea view to a slightly upgraded lobby. But beneath the marketing language, there is a shift in what buyers now expect.

Laguna - Netanya

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That shift is appearing in different ways. In Netanya’s Ir Yamim, Dimri’s Yama project reflects the pull of the Israeli coastal lifestyle: sea, space, access and community. In Jerusalem, Harmony Residences in southern Talpiot, developed by OPG, Ocean Pacific Group, in collaboration with the Italian design brand Natuzzi, points to another side of the same trend: the growing demand for homes that are not only well located, but fully designed, finished and easier to own from abroad. The two projects are quite different, but together they say something about the new luxury conversation in Israel. Buyers are not only asking what the apartment includes. They are asking what kind of life it makes possible, and how much complexity it removes.

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Amir Cohen, vice president of marketing and sales at Dimri Group, says buyers have become “more precise, more informed and more demanding”. A good location is still important, he says, but it is not enough on its own.

“In high-end projects, they are no longer looking only for a beautiful apartment or a good location,” he says. “They are looking for a complete residential experience.”

That experience begins before anyone chooses a sofa or steps on to a balcony. Buyers are interested in the architecture, planning, shared spaces, maintenance and long-term management of the building. They also want to know if the apartment will fit their family’s mindset.

Cohen sees this clearly among overseas buyers. “They are also looking at emotional value,” he says. “Is this a place they can call home in Israel? Will their children and grandchildren feel connected there? Is this an apartment for holidays, for the future, for family, and not only as an investment?”

That emotional element is one of the things that makes the Israeli market different. In London, buyers may talk about postcodes, schools, transport and long-term value. In Israel, those practical questions are still there, but they sit alongside something more personal.

Dimri’s own story fits into that wider Israeli arc. Founded in the south of Israel, the company grew over decades into one of the country’s major residential developers, with projects in multiple cities.

Cohen says the public usually sees only the finished product: the building, the lobby, the view, the apartment. The process behind it is far less visible. In Israel, he says, a quality project requires navigating planning, permits, regulation, financing, infrastructure, contractors, market changes, construction costs, manpower and sometimes a shifting security and economic reality.

That may not sound glamorous, but it is precisely where good projects are made or weakened. The choice of land, early planning decisions, materials, contractor management and problem-solving during construction often determine the eventual quality more than the elements that appear in a brochure.

One place where the changing Israeli market is easy to see is Netanya, particularly Ir Yamim.

British Jews have known Netanya for decades, but the city’s image has changed. Parts of it still feel familiar, but its newer coastal neighbourhoods speak a different architectural and lifestyle language: taller buildings, sea views, modern planning, better amenities and stronger appeal to international buyers.

“Netanya has undergone a very significant transformation over the past decade, and Ir Yamim is one of the clearest examples of that,” Cohen says.

He points to the combination of sea, access to central Israel, schools, shopping, leisure and an international community. For overseas buyers, that combination matters. They are not only asking whether the apartment looks good. They are asking whether the area will work for family life, whether guests will be comfortable, whether children and grandchildren will want to come, and whether the city feels connected rather than remote.

“Ir Yamim is not only a luxury neighbourhood in the classic sense,” Cohen says. “It represents a contemporary Israeli lifestyle: sea, open spaces, community, advanced urban services and a holiday feeling that connects naturally with everyday life.”

A different version of the same trend is taking shape in Jerusalem, where convenience and design are becoming part of the luxury conversation.

Harmony Residences is in southern Talpiot, near Derech Beit Lechem and Hasadna Streets, between Arnona and Baka, within walking distance of Emek Refaim and the German Colony, and close to the light rail. For many British buyers, the location already has an obvious pull: central, close to established communities and increasingly connected to Jerusalem’s changing transport network.

Its more unusual feature is its branding. Natuzzi, the Italian brand known internationally for furniture and interiors, is involved not only as a furniture name but as a design concept for the building and its homes.

Pasquale Junior Natuzzi, chief projects and contract officer, puts it in the company’s own language: “A branded project is more than a residence; it’s a seamless extension of the Natuzzi philosophy – spaces that inspire, improve, and enrich everyday life.”

Set aside the polished phrasing, and the idea is straightforward. Instead of buying an empty apartment and then beginning the long process of choosing flooring, lighting, furniture, fabrics, taps and every other detail from abroad, the buyer is offered a home that has been designed and furnished as a whole.

That may sound like a design story, but for overseas buyers it is also a logistics story. Anyone who has tried to renovate or furnish an apartment in Israel while living in Britain knows the routine: decisions by WhatsApp, samples viewed on a phone, contractors who need chasing, measurements that have to be checked and a growing list of small choices that somehow become large ones.

A turnkey apartment responds to that frustration. The appeal is not only that the home looks finished. It is that the owner does not have to manage every stage from a different country. This is an important part of the new luxury. In Israel, as elsewhere, time and ease have become part of what people are willing to pay for. The question is not only: What does the apartment include? It is also: How much effort will it take to make this usable, beautiful and ready?

Cohen describes the broader shift as a move away from “showy luxury” toward something more substantive.

“In Israel, luxury also has a unique emotional dimension,” Cohen says. “For many buyers, certainly among Jewish communities outside Israel, an apartment in Israel is not only a financial asset. It is an anchor.”

That may be the real story behind the glossy images of sea views, Jerusalem stone and rooftop lounges. The market is selling apartments, of course. But the better projects are also responding to a quieter question many Diaspora Jews carry with them: what would it mean to have a real place in Israel?

In Netanya, the answer may be a coastal apartment that children and grandchildren will want to use. In Jerusalem, it may be a home that is ready from the moment the owners land at Ben Gurion. In both cases, the new face of Israeli luxury is not only about having more. It is about making the idea of home in Israel feel easier, more reliable and more liveable.