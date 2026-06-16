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Luxury homes with ‘emotional value’

June 16, 2026 12:13
Natuzzi.JPG
Natuzzi, Jerusalem

By

Ben Hordonker

5 min read

Ask a British Jewish family about buying in Israel, and the answer is rarely simple. Some are actively looking. Others insist they are not. But the subject tends to sit somewhere in the background: a flat for the summer holidays or Yom Tov, a base for children studying in Israel, a future retirement plan, possible aliyah or simply the comfort of knowing there is a door in Israel with your own key.

Sunset Tower - Shapir, Bat YamSunset Tower - Shapir, Bat Yam[Missing Credit]

What has changed is the kind of door people imagine opening.

The Israeli apartment once had a mainly practical image among Anglo buyers: useful, functional, somewhere to stay when needed. Today, at the higher end of the market, a different conversation is taking place. Buyers are asking not only where the apartment is, but who built it, how the building will be maintained, whether the home can be managed from abroad and whether the next generation will actually want to spend time there.

Topics:

Aliyah

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