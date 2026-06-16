Living together, choosing together

From a distance, Nofei Yerushalayim could easily be mistaken for a luxury hotel. The impressive building commands sweeping views over Israel’s capital. Yet the true distinction of the place lies not in its geographical outlook, but its philosophical one.
Established by senior figures from Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and led by the late Tamar Eshel – former Knesset member and Na’amat chairwoman – the residence was conceived as a response to a fundamental question: how should we rethink ageing? Eshel and her colleagues envisaged a framework in which older adults would not just be cared for, but would shape their own lives. The result is a model of assisted living governed primarily by a management board elected from among the residents.[Missing Credit]
Alongside round-the-clock monitored entrances and a strong security presence, residents benefit from a mini-market, clinic with laboratory testing, synagogue, gym, swimming pool and terrace, hair salon, guest suites for visiting family and an extensive cultural programme.
“There’s something quite special here,” says Avigail Duke, chief executive of Nofei Yerushalayim. “It’s a diverse community where residents themselves manage the place. They set policy and are involved in many aspects of day-to-day operations. There are numerous opportunities for volunteering and initiative. People feel their voices matter, and that creates a real sense of connection.” Residents are elected annually at a general assembly. The nine-member management board meets monthly to make key decisions, while subcommittees oversee security, culture, admissions and other areas.