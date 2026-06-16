Living together, choosing together

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Staff “implement the residents’ decisions in the best possible way,” says Duke. “If they choose to establish a club for those experiencing cognitive decline, we organise it with the cultural coordinator and bring in the appropriate professionals. If they want monthly outings, we arrange them...

“We are not a nursing home, and that distinction matters. Residents are not told what to do. Some still work. Some are studying at university. It is more like living in a neighbourhood or apartment building – you belong to a community, but your life remains your own.”

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The residence has a largely middle- to upper-income population, including both secular and religious residents. Its Jerusalem location and inclusive ethos have made it particularly appealing to Jewish immigrants from English-speaking countries. About half of current residents come from Anglo backgrounds.

Diana, from London, moved to Israel following her children. After her husband’s death, she felt increasingly isolated. “I’ve been here for several years,” she says. “I came because I felt lonely in my flat. The social aspect here makes all the difference. You can always rely on the staff if you need help. There is a nurse on site, and doctors visit several times a week, so appointments are readily available. Beyond that, I live independently, exactly as I want.”

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Life expectancy among residents is notably high. In Israel, average life expectancy is around 85 for women; 81 for men. Tamar Eshel lived to 102. Management attributes this longevity partly to an environment that encourages initiative and responsibility. Residents volunteer – collecting second-hand clothing for donation, distributing post to neighbours, tending to communal spaces.

“These contributions are significant,” Duke says. “They enrich the individual and strengthen the community.”

Research points to loneliness as a major risk factor in later life. “Many older people do not want to burden their children, particularly if they live abroad,” says Duke. “At the same time, they do not want to struggle alone. Our framework provides security without compromising independence.” At Nofei Yerushalayim, ageing is not a withdrawal from public life, but continued participation – ​living together and choosing together.