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Learning ‘not only for academic success, but for meaningful lives’

September 16, 2026 15:25
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By

Angela Kiverstein

19 min read
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Sacks Morasha

Across the education sector, schools are increasingly grappling with an important question: how do we prepare children not only for academic success, but for meaningful lives? Alongside strong outcomes, there is growing recognition that pupils also need opportunities to develop curiosity, resilience, ethical leadership and a sense of purpose. Many schools are therefore rethinking how values, scholarship and personal development can be woven more intentionally through everyday learning.

At Sacks Morasha, this thinking has informed the development of the Sacks Morasha Scholars Programme, launching this term. The programme is designed to encourage pupils to engage with every aspect of school life with intellectual curiosity, creativity and purpose.

Topics:

Education

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