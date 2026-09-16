Learning ‘not only for academic success, but for meaningful lives’

Whether in the classroom or in the playground or through extracurricular projects, pupils are encouraged to think deeply, ask challenging questions and connect their learning to the wider world.

The aim is not only to nurture academic excellence, but also to foster confidence, empathy and leadership – qualities that support meaningful contribution both within and beyond the school community.

The school wants every child to leave year six as a Young Scholar who can think deeply, act ethically and live with purpose. These aspirations are captured in its Smart framework: Simchah, Middot, Achdut, Ruach and Torah.

At the core of this vision is Torah – not simply as a subject, but as a foundation for a scholarly approach to learning. The aim is for pupils to become independent, articulate and inquisitive learners across the curriculum. A year four pupil uses the same critical thinking and textual analysis skills in a Chumash lesson as they do when investigating primary sources in history or evaluating data in science.

At the same time, scholarship without character is incomplete. Through middot, pupils are encouraged to lead ethically, showing kindness, integrity and responsibility in their interactions. This is balanced by simchah, helping children approach learning with joy and resilience. Pupils are encouraged to celebrate not only their own achievements, but also the successes of their peers, bringing optimism and warmth to the wider world around them.

The Young Scholars approach is a carefully mapped journey from reception to year six. In the early years, the emphasis is on wonder — modelling the language and routines that help children ask their first big questions. As pupils move through key stage two, they develop greater independence and begin comparing more complex ideas. By years five and six, they are encouraged to think critically, lead others and apply their values confidently both in school and the wider community through debates, mentoring and the Sacks Awards – the school’s own pupil-development programme.

The vision also extends into a broader enrichment pathway. Whether through visits to science centres to spark enquiry, care home visits that place middot into action, or team-building residentials that foster achdut and ruach, experiences are intentionally connected back to the school’s core values and wider educational aims.

Importantly, this is not intended as a standalone initiative, but as an approach embedded across school life. Units of work in both Chol (secular studies) and Kodesh (Jewish studies) identify which of the five values they are strengthening; teachers reference these values regularly and pupils keep journals to reflect on their personal growth.

The aim is that by the end of their time at Sacks Morasha, its graduates will be “joyful, confident young people who use their knowledge and Torah values to make a positive difference in the world”. The Young Scholars approach reflects a belief that academic learning and character development are most powerful when they grow together.

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​City of London School

City of London School (CLS) continues to set a high standard for boys’ education, combining exceptional academic results with a forward-thinking approach that prepares pupils to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Guided by its values: Kind, Aware and Ready, the school nurtures confident, intellectually curious young people who are encouraged to think for themselves, challenge convention and aim high.

A key part of the CLS experience is its exceptional, city-centre location.

London becomes an extension of the classroom, giving pupils access to leading cultural, academic and professional institutions and bringing expert voices and real-world perspectives into their learning. The central location is also a real advantage for getting to the school, with excellent transport links and easy access for parents working in the City and across central London.

The school’s ethos is reflected in its outstanding results. Ninety-two per cent of pupils progress to Russell Group or other leading global universities, with one in five securing places at Oxford or Cambridge. Pupils also regularly move on to top international universities, including Harvard and the University of Chicago, reflecting the global opportunities that come with a City education.

Academic excellence is supported by an innovative curriculum that combines traditional scholarship with future-focused learning. Pupils explore subjects including AI, rhetoric, design, computing and robotics, developing the critical thinking, creativity and adaptability needed for the careers of tomorrow.

There is also a strong emphasis on life beyond the classroom. A wide-ranging co-curricular programme gives boys the chance to take part in competitive sport, music and drama, as well as art and design, helping them discover interests and talents they may not have known they had. CLS offers a thriving pupil-led Jewish Society which welcomes guests week to week to speak to the boys, providing a regular space for them to come together.

The 2025/26 school year brought some notable sporting successes. The under-14 football team enjoyed one of the most memorable seasons in the school’s history, finishing second in the ESFA Cup Final after winning the Bromley Cup. The under-12 basketball team won the prestigious Lisba Cup and went on to reach the Junior NBA London final. The under-19 water polo team reached the national finals, while the under-15 cricket team made it to the final of the London Schools Cup.

Looking ahead, City of London School is entering an exciting new chapter with the development of a state-of-the-art sixth-form centre, opening in partnership with City of London School for Girls in 2028. In the heart of the City, next to Guildhall, the new centre will create more opportunities for academic and co-educational learning, giving pupils an outstanding environment in which to prepare for university and life beyond school.

By combining academic achievement, strong pastoral care and a clear vision for the future, City of London School gives boys the knowledge, character and confidence to make a positive and lasting impact on the world around them. At CLS, the City is not simply the setting for a school, it is part of the education.

​Brampton College

This year opens a new chapter under the leadership of recently appointed principal, Emma Bell.

Bell joined Brampton in August, bringing extensive experience in senior leadership, curriculum development and student support. Her appointment reflects Brampton College’s continued commitment to academic excellence and pastoral care. As she said on joining: “I’m delighted to be part of Brampton’s exceptional community. The small classes and specialist teaching are what drew me here, and I’ve already seen the difference that makes to students day to day. I’m looking forward to building on that.”

Brampton has taught this way since the college opened more than 30 years ago. Its average class size is 6.9, with a maximum of nine, so every student is known, supported and listened to. No one drifts to the back of the room; every essay is read closely, every misconception is caught early, and every student receives personalised guidance.

There is a thriving Jewish community in the college, including those from a religious background, and a third of its current students are Jewish. Brampton has a lively Jewish Society, which enables students to connect and build friendships alongside their studies, while also providing stimulating talks throughout the year.

Teaching staff are highly qualified specialists with many years of A-level experience, and a significant number are practising A-level examiners with direct insight into how marks are awarded. This expertise is passed to students through regular timed tests, tutorials and structured practice in exam technique.

This approach has, once again, seen Brampton College named London’s top independent sixth form college for A-level results, according to the latest Department for Education performance data (2024-25). In 2025, 70 per cent of students progressed to Russell Group universities, including Oxford, Imperial College London, UCL, Bristol and King’s College London. Its dedicated Oxbridge and medical programmes continue to support those aiming for the most competitive courses.

Brampton College is hosting open evenings throughout the year for the 2027 intake, giving prospective students and families the chance to meet staff, tour the college and learn about its programmes and ethos. Dates will be published on its website, and families are encouraged to keep an eye on the college’s admissions page or register interest to receive updates directly.

There is no substitute for visiting in person, and Brampton College offers individual meetings and tours between open evenings. It welcomes the chance to show its classrooms, introduce parents/guardians to its teachers and students, and discuss how Brampton college can help young people thrive academically and personally (to arrange a visit or ask a question, contact the admissions team at enqs@bramptoncollege.com).

Brampton College remains committed to helping every student achieve their potential, and it looks forward to continuing that in the year ahead.

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​Channing School

At Channing, the 2025-2026 academic year was defined by “curiosity, creativity and community”. Across the junior and senior schools, pupils were encouraged not simply to acquire knowledge, but to ask thoughtful questions, embrace challenges and become increasingly independent. This approach was strengthened by the continued use of James Nottingham’s Learning Pit, a method helping pupils understand that uncertainty and productive struggle are often essential steps towards deeper learning.

In the junior school, this philosophy could be seen across the curriculum. Pupils developed confidence as writers, mathematicians, scientists, linguists and philosophers, while practical experiences brought learning to life. They investigated habitats, explored historic sites, debated fairness and bias, programmed robots and designed everything from marble runs to programmable night lights.

Reading for pleasure was strengthened through author visits, the Bibliobuzz reading challenge, pupil recommendations, creative zines and opportunities to discuss books with teachers and peers.

Forest School, Junior Duke challenges and residential trips built resilience and independence, while an extensive co-curricular programme allowed pupils to discover new interests in music, drama, sport, coding, languages, cooking and design.

Creativity flourished across Channing. Junior pupils performed The Snowman, The Jungle Book and Oliver!, while senior school productions included Hadestown, James and the Giant Peach, as well as courageous devised theatre exploring identity, heritage and belonging. Following a visit from the School Theatre Awards critics, Hadestown received multiple nominations, including Best Musical, Best Actress and Best Ensemble – a fitting recognition of the extraordinary hard work and dedication of staff, and the outstanding cast and technical team. The show was a phenomenal success, highlighting the immense talent, commitment and professionalism of everyone involved. Year 11 student Serrana crowned the achievement by winning Best Female Musical Solo for her performance as Persephone.

Music ranged from relaxed Friday lunchtime performances, open to any student, to major concerts, recitals and a tour to Croatia.

In art, pupils encountered leading galleries and artists, curated GCSE and A-level exhibitions and celebrated 11 works selected across the junior and senior schools for the Young Art exhibition at Christie’s, including first prize and the Rector’s Prize.

Sport combined broad participation with outstanding achievement. At junior level, every pupil in years three, five and six had opportunities to compete, while teams excelled in football, netball, cross-country and gymnastics.

In the senior school, the Under-13 A football team enjoyed a particularly memorable season, progressing all the way to the Independent Schools Football Association national final before being crowned national champions following an exceptional display of teamwork, resilience and attacking football.

The Under-13A netball team reached the Sisters n Sport national finals and athletes represented Haringey at the London Youth Games. The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award further tested resilience, with bronze, silver and gold participants navigating demanding expeditions in the New Forest, South Downs and Brecon Beacons.

Academic enrichment extended far beyond lessons. Senior pupils entered national competitions in science, maths, computing, English and modern foreign languages; six achieved full marks in the Bebras Computational Thinking Challenge.

Students attended lectures, conferences and fieldwork programmes, from the European Parliament in Strasbourg to the battlefields of Belgium and France.

Sixth formers produced independent academic publications, completed professional-style investment research and explored future pathways through work insight visits and a higher education fair involving nearly 40 institutions and organisations.

Seeds&Greetings, a Young Enterprise company, progressed to the UK Finals by developing an innovative range of plantable greeting cards.

Social conscience remained central. Junior pupils supported local and national charities through performances, baking, letter writing and sustainable initiatives.

The Education Plus Alliance brought Channing together with partner schools and community organisations for mentoring, reading, debating, robotics, ceramics, languages and enterprise.

Pupils also explored faith and identity with openness and respect, from junior school workshops on a variety of religious traditions and holidays, to year six’s study of young refugees in 1930s Europe with the Wiener Library and the year 13 original drama production Jewish.

Looking ahead, Channing will continue to embed ‘fearless learning’ and research-informed teaching across the school.

Sustainability initiatives will grow, including expanded junior school swap shops, while the Education Plus Alliance plans to welcome more pupils into shared programmes.

Further opportunities include a Stem trip to Copenhagen, enhanced equipment for astronomy club and preparations for a future classics trip to Rome. The aim remains constant: “to help every pupil become academically ambitious, compassionate and 10 per cent braver”.

​South Hampstead High School

SHHS, the flagship school in the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST), was born out of feminist resolve in 1876. This year, as South Hampstead celebrates its 150th anniversary, the school sets out its plans for Beyond 150 – a strategy which focuses on “developing a forward-thinking curriculum; instilling resilience; creating changemakers and building a lifelong community within a great estate”.

In a leafy, residential area near Hampstead Heath and Primrose Hill, and well connected to the buzz of London’s cultural life, South Hampstead is a well-established, popular school for girls age four to 18. Record-breaking GCSE and A-level results and impressive Oxbridge outcomes underline the school’s sustained trajectory of academic excellence. South Hampstead recently became the first girls’ day school to be awarded two ‘significant strengths’ by the Independent Schools Inspectorate – for the quality of teaching and the power of oracy provision – and was again listed as one of The Sunday Times’s top UK 20 schools this year. The Good Schools Guide describes SHHS’s “purposeful, creative and stimulating environment… full of energy and warmth.”

Intellectual curiosity is fostered via academic symposia and cross-curricular enrichment opportunities; scholars contribute to academic journals and pupils excel in national competitions for computing, maths and science, as well as essay writing, poetry and translation.

But beyond cultivating a sense of joyful scholarship and academic aspiration, South Hampstead aims to ensure its girls develop a sense of self and a sense of purpose. South Hampstead won this year’s Education Choices award for developing student voice. It has introduced a new oracy and critical thinking course for year seven pupils and a school-directed course for GCSE students: Scholarship Through Speech.

Through South Hampstead’s award-winning debate hub, the school also delivers expert workshops, podcasts and a website, providing state schools with access to invaluable resources to develop their own oracy.

South Hampstead students provide additional support at local partner schools through its Camden Coaching programme.

Last year, dozens of South Hampstead students triumphed at prestigious national debate contests and found powerful ways to use their voice: speaking about girls’ education at the House of Lords, interviewing author Laura Bates about the intersection of technology and gender equality and even taking to the stage at the Lib Dem conference.

Social action is championed at South Hampstead. Over the past academic year, girls have raised thousands of pounds – and volunteered thousands of hours – to support charities. Each year, girls embark on a 10km sponsored walk through London; this year, they got a wave of encouragement from the King as they walked past Buckingham Palace. To encourage pupils to think beyond themselves, there is at least one social action project for every year group: clearing litter and weeds with Heath Hands; supporting Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre at the Royal Free Hospital; helping disadvantaged young people find employment with Camden Spear Resurgo; baking weekly cakes for single mums supported by The Winch; visiting local care homes; donating to local food banks and children’s book projects; providing festive gifts for families in need… South Hampstead is also a long-standing supporter of Mitzvah Day, which was founded by alumna Laura Marks CBE.

This year, South Hampstead was named by The Week as the best school in the UK for Music. The school’s chamber choir sang evensong at St Paul’s Cathedral and won the Grand Prize for Musical Excellence at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Artists and designers produced creative work across a range of media, while drama students staged ambitious productions and enjoyed regular workshops led by professionals; sixth formers performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, while school productions included Princess Essex and Around the World in 80 Days.

Girls achieved national success in cricket, netball, and skiing as well as performing in spectacular gym and dance shows.

Last academic year, the school launched its first AI week and students led an outstanding showcase debate on the value of AI in education, alongside expert speakers. New, hands-on ‘changemakers’ sessions and work experience opportunities – from space engineering and BioTech lab work to asset management and enterprise diplomas – empower pupils to effect change, develop skills and explore diverse career pathways.

For a phone-free environment, Yondr pouches were introduced several years ago; instead girls can choose from around 140 academic, creative, musical and sporting clubs. Pupils go on lunchtime runs on Primrose Hill with Maple the school dog, tend the school’s herb and vegetable gardens, and attend book groups in the calming indoor garden oasis.

Sixth formers organise Wellness Weeks with pedal-powered smoothie making, meditation, uplifting music, lunchtime party games and practical strategies for developing positive habits.

Resilience and wellbeing are always emphasised, and regular parent talks and a Pastoral Spotlight blog shine a light on salient themes. Girls are taught how to handle failure and take ownership of their learning, as well as developing practical skills, from self-defence to financial literacy. Girls also expand their horizons thanks to high-profile guest speakers and an outstanding array of trip options – all carbon offset.

This year, pupils have ventured to Taiwan to learn Mandarin, gone trekking in Norway, supported community projects in Eswatini, explored European culture, and connected online with students in Colombia, Ecuador and Rwanda. A newly appointed head of outdoor learning ensures girls engage with nature and develop new skills: fire-lighting, outdoor cooking, navigation, leadership and more.

This year’s 150th anniversary sees numerous exciting developments, with wellbeing and opportunity as the core principles of the school’s future focus. Community fundraising – which included an action-packed 36-hour giving day – has led to the redevelopment of the roof terrace to create a new biophilic learning environment, and a new, on-site fitness and exercise studio at Maresfield Gardens.

Enhancements to the junior school buildings continue apace, with new landscaped areas on Netherhall Gardens. As well prioritising exercise and green space, the school is committed to providing more transformative bursary places, with recent fundraising enabling the school to support many more bright girls with means-tested financial assistance.

As head, Anna Paul, outlines: “The past academic year has been momentous in all kinds of ways, with record-breaking results and numerous prestigious accolades.

“As we reflect on South Hampstead’s pioneering history and outline our future-focused plans for the next exciting chapter, it is a great honour to lead the school during such an important anniversary celebration. As we continue to provide more outstanding opportunities for young women in a fast-changing world, we have so much to look forward to.”

​York House

After a two-year transition, this month York House, in Hertfordshire, begins the academic year as a fully 11-plus co-educational school with its students now moving on to senior schools at the end of year six. Headmaster Jon Gray says: “With another exciting year on the horizon, the Hertfordshire prep school has continued to place the importance of childhood education at its heart, bucking against the growing trend of group-led mergers, with a core focus on celebrating the uniqueness of standalone prep school independence.”

The school proudly announced its third lambing season this spring with six new lambs born on the school’s on-site smallholding. The pupils have been involved in the lambing, from the arrival of Mowgli, a Southdown ram who was matched with four of the schools’ Shetland ewes, to observing the pregnant flock while they grazed, as well as assisting with health checks leading up to the lambs’ move to the maternity paddock, and finally enjoying the arrival of the lambs which include five rams and one ewe – the children have named the newborns Chandler, Rocky, Polar, Cloud, Matias and Twix.

York House pupils have also enjoyed the arrival of several baby chicks this spring, hatched on-site.

History lessons were also brought to life this last year as pupils commemorated the 300-year anniversary of the passing of Charles Finch, the original architect of their historic school building. Pupils discovered that the site was once far larger that its current 50 acres, with around 479 acres of meadows and a further 91 acres of woodland within its grounds.

The expanse of the site was evident from the old maps stored in the school’s archives, which also show a basement underground, suggesting the footprint of a far larger residence with twisting tunnels below.

Pupils wrote letters to the late Mr Finch connected to past traditions and rumours, the most notorious being the history room ghost in a room on the first floor. One pupil wrote to Finch: “Did you find it hard sleeping in the room knowing there is a ghost?” While Finch lived before the Victorian era and its obsession with the ‘other side’, the pupils imagined he would have heard many spooky tales during his life.

York House has also developed a new pupil wellbeing garden, which was officially opened by local MP, Gagan Mohindra in June this year. It is designed to be a peaceful outdoor space where pupils can connect with nature, recharge and reflect while encouraging moments of mindfulness to boost focus and spark creativity.

As well as offering a hub of calm for its pupils, it will provide a quieter space for wellbeing interventions including one-to-one and small group discussions, along with crafted activities designed to provide emotional support for pupils who are experiencing difficulties. The wellbeing garden features a reflection tree, a wellbeing garden room for children to chat inside and share ideas, and a bog garden encouraging wildlife and flowerbeds for the children to tend and grow.

Pupils enjoyed an exciting week-long scuba diving trip to Malta having achieved their Padi (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) scuba diver or junior open water certification. This is the first Padi qualification the pupils can work towards from age ten. As the local Hertfordshire, North London and Buckinghamshire hub for dive training, York House also offers weekend diver training at the school in collaboration with Oyster Diving. In total, the pupils achieved seven dives over four days.

As a result, they now have a certification for life. Both Padi scuba diver and junior open water allow the holders to dive with either an instructor or qualified dive partner anywhere in the world. This has improved pupils’ confidence in exploring the underwater world and observing aquatic wildlife while teaching them about conservation and how they can observe marine life without disturbing it.

The school also opened its Stem innovation hub last year, to nurture a culture of collaborative exploration, while providing a cutting-edge venue for cross-curriculum teaching, workshops, community events and external digital conferences.

This has advanced the school’s ambitions by centralising resources and providing a dedicated space for Stem innovation.

The hub supports Apple, Google and Microsoft devices and provides extensive storage as well as indoor and outdoor workspaces for traditional classroom teaching, maker spaces and spacious testing areas.

Combining traditional learning and digital technologies, the school aims to boost vocational skills among its pupils. Pupils in years four and eight have also been using the hub to research, build, test and race wooden Formula 1 cars.

“The coming academic year holds much excitement for York House,” says Gray, “as it continues to flourish as a standalone prep school.

Mental health and wellbeing has always been a core focus for the school, which was recognised again this last academic year for the outstanding quality of its mental health and wellbeing provision, having achieved the prestigious gold award from Leeds Carnegie University.”

EDI (Equality, Diversity and Inclusion) will remain a priority for the next academic year and the school has been developing a fully equipped suite dedicated to this.

Outdoor learning, as a core pillar for the school, will also be offered to every year group from nursery through to year six.

​Haberdashers

Habs remains focused on “preparing students for futures not yet imagined through a curriculum that encourages independence, resilience and curiosity”. Innovation is embedded throughout school life, with students and staff alike encouraged to explore ideas, challenge assumptions and embrace new ways of thinking. The recently appointed director of innovation is leading initiatives that ensure pupils are equipped for an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

Academic achievement remains a hallmark of a Habs education, but the schools are equally committed to developing well-rounded young people.

A strong pastoral care programme looks after students’ emotional, social and spiritual wellbeing, ensuring they feel supported and confident throughout their educational journey.

Alongside this, an exceptional co-curricular programme allows students to discover passions beyond the classroom, whether in sport, music, drama, leadership, debate or community service.

Through the schools’ Profound Impact Strategy, Habs aims to empower young people to contribute meaningfully to society and engage thoughtfully with the world around them. This philosophy extends far beyond the school gates through an ambitious and award-winning partnerships programme.

Working with six local state schools, Habs delivers more than 52 hours of curriculum support and enrichment activities every week, reaching almost 2,000 students.

More than 500 Habs pupils and 56 staff members are actively involved in the programme, which is designed to create educational opportunities for communities facing disadvantage. The impact has already been significant, with attendance among disadvantaged pupils improving by more than 10 per cent.

Importantly, these partnerships benefit everyone involved. Habs students develop leadership, empathy and collaboration skills through working alongside younger pupils and local communities, while partner schools gain access to resources, expertise and opportunities that broaden educational outcomes.

The schools’ wider outreach initiatives also continue to expand. Collaborations with organisations across the arts, sport and education sectors provide students with real-world experiences and fresh perspectives, helping them develop confidence and adaptability.

Meanwhile, The Habs Foundation strengthens lifelong connections between alumni, parents and students, creating valuable mentoring and networking opportunities that extend far beyond school life.

Alongside educational innovation, the Habs campus itself continues to evolve.

Ongoing investment in facilities ensures students benefit from an outstanding learning environment that supports both academic and personal growth.

Recent developments include enhanced sixth-form spaces, refurbishment projects across key buildings and sustainability initiatives designed to create a more environmentally responsible campus for future generations.

In 2026, Haberdashers’ Elstree Schools continue to exemplify what modern independent education can achieve, nurturing young people who are not only academically accomplished, but prepared to lead in an increasingly complex world.