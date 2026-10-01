Join the Trailblazers leading the recovery of Israel's north

Paul didn't wait to grieve what was lost. He drew up a plan to replant stronger, replant smarter and build orchards to last another generation and more. Thousands of new saplings are already taking root. The first visible signs of a more robust, more defiant north. Not just replacing what was lost but creating something stronger than what went before.

Paul is a Trailblazer, one of Israel’s new pioneers writing the next chapter of the Zionist story. He stands alongside teachers, students and young leaders across Israel who refuse to let their communities be defined by what they’ve lost.

UJIA stands alongside them. Not in sympathy, but in partnership. Together, we can provide the tools, the investment and the belief that the north can come back stronger than ever before. Every pound helps turn defiance into an orchard and an orchard into a future. UJIA has already supported Paul in replanting a 14-acre plot containing 16,500 apple trees.

There is a lot more work still to be done.

To donate, go to ujia.org/KN26.

Registered charity 1060078