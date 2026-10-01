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Jewish Care lifeline turned loss into hope

October 1, 2026 18:49
Laughter and conversation at Jewish Care's community programme reminds Sam he doesn't have to face life alone.jpg
Blake Ezra Photography @londonbusinessphotos @blakeezraphoto www.londonbusinessphotos.com www.blakeezraphotography.com @mitzvahs.uk www.ezraweddings.com @ezraweddings Blake Ezra Photo @BlakeEzraPhoto (C) 2026

By

Jewish Care

2 min read
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Jewish Care saved me at the lowest point in my life.”

For Sam, that point came when he lost his wife of 42 years. After decades spent together, caring for one another, building a family and sharing every aspect of life, he suddenly found himself returning to an empty home.

Like so many older people experiencing bereavement, Sam found himself struggling with loneliness. His wife had been not only his partner, but also his best friend and confidante.

When Sam turned to Jewish Care, he was introduced to a range of Jewish Care’s community programmes.

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Charity

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