Jewish Care lifeline turned loss into hope

As Sam says, “They introduced me to Connect@Redbridge, Chaps That Chat and the Wednesday Club.” What he found was not simply a list of activities but friendship, warmth and belonging.

He met people who welcomed him, supported him and helped him rediscover his place within the community. “I felt I belonged there,” he says.

Today, those services have become the best part of his week. Instead of isolation, there are conversations, shared meals, games, discussions, laughter and companionship. Instead of loneliness, there are friendships and connections. Instead of feeling forgotten, there are people who genuinely care.

Celebrating festivals with others means a lot to Sam. Photo by Blake Ezra Photography [Missing Credit]

“Now I feel alive again,” Sam says. The warmth of the staff, volunteers and fellow members has given him a sense of purpose and belonging. The groups he attends have become more than activities. They have become a second home. Sam believes that without Jewish Care he might have fallen into a deep depression. Looking back on that difficult period, he says he does not know where he would be today had he not found the support he needed. Instead, he says, “Jewish Care gave me a lifeline. I think if my wife knew what I was doing now and how much I enjoy Jewish Care, she’d be very proud of me.”

Sam’s experience illustrates something that lies at the heart of Jewish Care’s work. While care services often provide practical help, their impact goes far beyond this. They create opportunities for connection. They combat loneliness. They strengthen communities. They remind people that they are not alone.

For Sam, the support has also helped him reconnect with his Jewish identity, giving him comfort and renewed meaning.

“Celebrating festivals with other people and being together as a community means a lot,” he says.

Sam’s experience reflects something Jewish Care sees every day – people looking for connection, companionship and a place to belong. Jewish Care’s lunch clubs, community centre activities and support groups provide all this.

For many people, especially after bereavement, retirement, illness or a major life change, loneliness can quietly become part of everyday life. Jewish Care’s community services create opportunities for people to build friendships, stay active and remain connected to the people and the traditions that matter most to them.

As Ellisa Estrin, Jewish Care’s director of fundraising and marketing, says, “Jewish Care’s community services help people stay connected, engaged and supported at every stage of life. Every day, we see how friendship, companionship and a welcoming community can make a meaningful difference.

“With the support of our donors, we can continue creating places where people feel valued, included and part of something bigger than themselves.”

For Sam, that sense of belonging has transformed life after loss. What began as a search for support became a new circle of friends, renewed confidence and a reason to look forward to each week.

This Rosh Hashanah, your support can help more people find friendship, connection and community when they need it most.

To make a donation today, go to jewishcare.org/roshhashanah or call 020 8922 2600

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Registered charity 802559