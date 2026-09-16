Investing in the future of social care

This year, Nightingale Hammerson has invested significantly in Nightingale House in Clapham, reflecting its commitment to ensuring that the buildings in which we care for people are as outstanding as the care they receive every day.

For over 185 years, we have been proud to serve the Jewish community and this ambitious redevelopment programme is an important part of that continuing commitment.

It has transformed areas of our care home by creating high-quality, en suite accommodation, complemented by light-filled, welcoming communal spaces designed to bring people together.

This redevelopment is about far more than modernising bedrooms and corridors. It is about creating spaces where community, therapy, activity and meaningful relationships can flourish, ensuring Nightingale House remains fit for generations to come.

At the heart of the renovation is our new activity hub, flooded with natural light. This space has become a focal point for daily life, offering residents endless opportunities to socialise, learn and enjoy new experiences.

From pottery and baking in the purpose-built kitchen to clubs, creative workshops and immersive audio-visual activities, the hub has been thoughtfully designed to enrich everyday life.

Our newly refurbished café and lounge is a much-loved meeting place for residents, relatives, volunteers and care teams.

Parents from the Apples and Honey Nightingale nursery regularly visit, creating meaningful intergenerational connections that enrich life throughout the home.

Opening on to a sunny terrace overlooking beautifully maintained gardens, home to our resident beehives, the café provides a welcoming setting to enjoy freshly prepared kosher meals, drinks and homemade treats.

The transformation continues with a major redesign of the concert hall. Enhanced sound, lighting and upgraded facilities for performances will ensure we can offer a modern, welcoming venue for communal events.

We are looking forward to opening this newly refurbished space next month to residents and the wider Jewish community.

Looking ahead, our therapies suite will also undergo a major refurbishment, creating an environment that supports our specialist on-site therapists in helping residents maintain independence, mobility and confidence.

Alongside these visible improvements, we continue to invest behind the scenes.

Upgrades to the heating, water and essential building systems, together with improved accessibility, signage and communal areas, ensure that our homes will remain safe, comfortable and sustainable for many years to come.

Investment has also continued at Hammerson House, where improvements have extended beyond the fabric of the building. We have focused on creating welcoming communal spaces that strengthen relationships and encourage everyday interaction.

As we celebrate Rosh Hashanah, we look to the future with confidence.

By investing in our care homes today, we are ensuring that future generations of older Jewish people can continue to receive outstanding care in surroundings that reflect the dignity, warmth and sense of community they deserve.

Above all, we are creating homes where Jewish traditions are celebrated, friendships flourish and every resident feels a true sense of belonging.

“This investment is about much more than buildings. It is about creating the surroundings in which outstanding care, strong relationships and a genuine sense of community can flourish for generations to come,” says Alastair Paviour Addison, head of engagement and spiritual care.

We extend our warmest wishes to everyone for a year of health, happiness and peace, and look forward to continuing to strengthen and support our community in the months ahead.

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Amanda Weinberg is a copywriter at Nightingale Hammerson

nightingalehammerson.org