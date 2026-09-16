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Investing in the future of social care

September 16, 2026 13:22
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By

Amanda Weinberg

2 min read
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As families across the Jewish community gather to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, we reflect on the year that has passed and look ahead with hope and optimism. At this time of renewal, we are reminded that while we honour our traditions, we must also continue to invest in the future of social care for our community. For Nightingale Hammerson, this spirit of renewal is shaping the future of its care homes.

“A care home should never feel like a place where life becomes smaller,” says Nightingale Hammerson’s chief executive Jenny Pattinson.

“Our environments must enable people to continue enjoying relationships, interests, celebrations and the everyday experiences that give life meaning.”

The physical environment of a care home has a profound influence on daily life. Beautiful, thoughtfully designed surroundings can promote independence, wellbeing, social connection and a genuine sense of belonging for residents, their families and everyone who walks through the door.

Topics:

Health

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