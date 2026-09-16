Insurance: What’s your policy?

There is one statistic which shouts out above all else when discussing private health cover or relying exclusively on the NHS. Currently, over 6 million people are waiting for treatment on the NHS. This represents more than 7 million treatment pathways. Longer waits for a diagnosis, and then treatment, will delay recovery. So, having opted for private cover, let us examine some of the inner workings in the system to better support the policy holder.

What is not generally appreciated by the public when dealing with the insurers is the degree of discretion that is built into the system. For example, when making a claim, the team assessing the eligibility of treatment under a policy are not necessarily medically trained. True, they are skilled to ensure that legitimate medical claims can be speedily processed, but as with many medical issues, things aren’t always clear-cut.

Here’s an example. One client’s family requested to stay for a further week in a West End hospital. However, the insurer argued that it would not alter the expected outcome for the patient. I protested to the insurer that the change of medication by the patient’s consultant could lead to a different – and more welcome – medical outcome. The insurer conceded and made my client happy.

One of the most misunderstood issues relates to pre-existing conditions, whether they are automatically excluded. The answer is that they may be, but also quite often, they are accepted for cover. What will determine the outcome is the type of underwriting the client adopts, and of course it is for the broker/intermediary to advise. All the insurers compete and this is reflected in their medical declarations which can result in one insurer accepting a condition while another would reject the same condition. One insurer we work with allows cover for associated conditions which arise from a pre-existing condition and which were not evident when the policy started, which is highly unusual.