How to measure a life

A legacy is much more than a financial gift. It is an embodiment of our collective responsibility to strengthen our community for generations to come. It transforms personal success into shared purpose and allows one life to continue touching countless others.

At Nightingale Hammerson, we witness the extraordinary power of legacy giving every day. The generosity of our supporters helps us provide exceptional care to older members of our community, many of whom rely on financial assistance to access the support they need. In these challenging economic times and as demand continues to grow, legacy gifts have never been more important. They ensure that every resident is treated with compassion, respect and the highest standard of care.

One such legacy has recently been received from the estate of Michael “Mickey” Bronsten z”l, a man whose generosity reflected a lifetime of kindness and quiet commitment to others.

Born in New York in 1938 to Bettina Zinn, originally from Riga, and jazz pianist Nat Bronsten, Michael, known throughout his life as Mickey, came to London as a baby after his parents separated.

He returned with his mother to the family home in Hampstead, where she raised him as a devoted and determined single parent. Bettina worked tirelessly, first running a sweet shop in Swiss Cottage and later working at Selfridges and the luxury chocolatier Charbonnel et Walker. It was there that Mickey developed his lifelong love of chocolate, a passion that never left him.

Educated privately at The Hall School and the prestigious Westminster School, he went on to gain an honours degree at Oxford University. After a period working as a guide in Switzerland, Mickey enjoyed a distinguished career with Unilever, where he became a leading figure in advertising and marketing. His work took him around the world, nurturing a lifelong fascination with travel, aviation and international cuisine. He played a central role in the memorable Wall’s ice cream advertising campaign and remained deeply connected to the company throughout his career, often describing Unilever as his extended family. On retiring, he found great pleasure in reading, and sampling the many products Unilever produced, especially ice creams and cakes.

Those who knew Mickey remember a man blessed with intelligence, wit and endless curiosity. He combined a great sense of humour with warmth, kindness and loyalty. Above all, he was a devoted and loving son who cared for his mother with extraordinary dedication until her death in 1995.

Hugely philanthropic, Mickey chose to leave a legacy to Nightingale Hammerson. Part of his generous bequest will help provide enhanced therapeutic facilities for the residents of Nightingale House, ensuring that older people receive not only outstanding care but also opportunities to enjoy greater comfort, wellbeing and quality of life. His generosity will continue to enrich lives for many years to come. The enduring power of a legacy lies in knowing that the values we cherish today will continue to bring comfort and hope to others tomorrow.

There is something profoundly fitting about reflecting on such acts of charity as Kol Nidre begins. The choices we make, the compassion we show and the causes we choose to support become part of the inheritance we leave to future generations.

As we consider the year ahead and prepare for the rigour of fasting and prayer, we think of people like Mickey, who continue to make a profound impact on the residents who live in our care homes.

​nightingalehammerson.org

Registered charity 207316