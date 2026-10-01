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How to measure a life

October 1, 2026 14:18
Michael Bronsten Photo.png
Six-year-old Mickey with his mother at The Hall School in 1944. Photo by Nightingale Hammerson

By

Amanda Weinberg

3 min read
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As told to Amanda Weinberg, Nightingale Hammerson copywriter:

​“The truest measure of a life is not what we accumulate, but what we leave behind in the values we teach, the kindness we show and the lives we touch.”

As we approach Yom Kippur, we enter a time of reflection, repentance and renewal. The holiest day in the Jewish calendar asks us to pause and consider the year that has passed, the enduring impact of our lives and, importantly, the legacy we leave behind.

Our tradition teaches that tzedakah is not simply an act of charity but an expression of justice and responsibility. It reflects the belief that the blessings we receive carry an obligation to care for others. Every act of generosity, whether given during our lifetime or through a legacy gift, becomes an expression of our values and a way of ensuring we continue to make a difference long after we are gone.

Topics:

Charity

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