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How the Leo Baeck Institute, at 70, is keeping German-Jewish history alive

September 16, 2026 15:17
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By

Gina Benjamin

3 min read
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Last year, the Leo Baeck Institute marked its 70th anniversary. Founded in 1955 by German-Jewish émigré scholars and intellectuals including Martin Buber, Gershom Scholem, Hannah Arendt and Robert Weltsch, the institute was created to preserve the history, culture and intellectual legacy of German-speaking Jewry after the devastation of the Holocaust. Seventy years on, that mission remains as relevant as ever.

As living memories of pre-war Jewish life in central Europe recede, the challenge is not only to safeguard this heritage, but also to make it meaningful for new generations – so much so that “Bridging Generations” was the theme of the anniversary celebrations.

With its sister institutes in New York and Jerusalem, the LBI London is committed to engaging the Jewish community, academics, students and the wider public. Over the past 70 years, the institute has adapted to changing audiences and expanded the opportunities to engage with German-Jewish history and culture.

The Institute’s evolution can also be traced through the places it has called home over the years. From its foundation to 2011, the LBI London was housed in Devonshire Street in Fitzrovia, where it shared its premises with the Wiener Holocaust Library. Directors and large parts of the readership were former refugees with strong ties to German-speaking countries.

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