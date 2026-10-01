How Hadassah Hospital is transforming cancer care

Shaping the future of personalised medicine

Founded in 2019 by internationally respected oncologist Professor Michal Lotem, the Hadassah Cancer Research Institute unites clinicians, laboratory scientists, genomic specialists and artificial intelligence experts with one shared goal: to accelerate the journey from scientific discovery to life-saving treatment. Hadassah is finding new ways to diagnose cancer earlier, understand each patient's unique disease and develop specifically tailored therapies.

Among the institute’s most exciting achievements is the work of Professor Shai Rosenberg, a senior neuro-oncologist who has developed an AI algorithm capable of identifying a significant genetic mutation found in around half of all tumours with an accuracy of 96.5 per cent.

Now being validated using data from 30,000 cancer patient records, this technology has the potential to transform clinical decision-making. Instead of relying on lengthy trial-and-error approaches, doctors will be able to make faster, more precise treatment decisions, giving patients the best possible chance from the outset.

Supporting this research is one of Israel's largest oncology databases. Created by Professor Rosenberg and his team, the Oncology DataMart integrates 260,000 patient records with sophisticated genomic analysis. Genomic testing studies a person's genes to help doctors make more informed decisions about diagnosis and treatment. Because genomic testing is now widely used in cancer centres across the world, including the UK, discoveries made at Hadassah have the potential to improve the outcomes for cancer patients internationally.

This global reach reflects the hospital’s unique contribution to modern medicine. Researchers are advancing cancer immunotherapy, precision medicine, AI-powered diagnosis, early cancer detection and next-generation treatments, while training the future clinician-scientists who will lead the fight against cancer.

As the British office supporting Hadassah Hospital, Hadassah UK plays a vital role in funding this important work. This year, Hadassah UK is proud to support the Hadassah Cancer Research Institute, helping to provide the resources that enable researchers to pursue bold ideas, develop state-of-the-art technologies and translate laboratory findings into enhanced treatments.

With your generosity it can help accelerate life-saving cancer research, bringing patients closer to earlier diagnoses, more effective treatments, and better outcomes. By supporting Hadassah UK, you are helping to deliver exceptional patient care through revolutionary medical research – transforming lives with compassion, innovation, and renewed hope.

Meet Professor Michal Lotem

Hadassah UK is delighted to welcome Professor Michal Lotem, director of the Hadassah Cancer Research Institute, to London later this year for a series of events. Professor Lotem will explore the scientific advances driving the future of cancer care, and how the Hadassah Medical Organisation is improving patient outcomes.

Scan the QR code to donate and register your interest in our events.

Hadassah UK proudly supports Hadassah Hospital.

020 8202 2860, uk.office@hadassah.org.uk

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