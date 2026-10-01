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How Hadassah Hospital is transforming cancer care

October 1, 2026 17:19
Photo 1 _Shai_Rosenberg_Director_Cancer_Computational_Biology_Lab_HadassahEK_Nitzan_Z_05-03-2023-05748.jpg

By

A Charity Spokesperson

2 min read
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As we welcome Rosh Hashanah, we pray for a sweet new year and wish for a brighter future. Yet many families are facing a different reality, dealing with the overwhelming news of a cancer diagnosis. In those challenging moments, medical innovation, compassionate care and groundbreaking research are far more than scientific pursuits – they become lifelines.

For over a century, the Hadassah Medical Organisation in Jerusalem has embodied the Jewish value of healing. Hadassah Hospital combines world-class patient care with pioneering medical research, ensuring discoveries made in its laboratories are translated into better treatments for patients.

Today, Hadassah Hospital cares for people of every faith, ethnicity and background while scientists develop medical breakthroughs that benefit patients not only in Israel, but across the globe. This commitment to invest in medical ingenuity has made the Hadassah Medical Organisation one of Israel's leading healthcare institutions.

Cancer can bring uncertainty and difficult decisions. Despite remarkable progress made over the past decade, many patients undergo treatments based on trial and error before doctors identify the most effective approach. The future of oncology lies in changing that reality through personalised medicine, ensuring every patient receives the right treatment at the right time.

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Charity

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