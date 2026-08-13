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Global antisemitism continues to transform online Jewish dating

August 13, 2026 11:20
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By

JWed

1 min read
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The re-awakening of antisemitism has had a significant impact on the world of Jewish dating.

Whether singles are religiously observant or less affiliated, Derek Saker, co-founder and CEO of JWed.com says the change in both dating demographics and dynamics has been seismic.

According to Saker, there has been an unprecedented increase in the number of less-affiliated Jewish singles, who before had placed little focus on dating someone Jewish, being motivated to meet and marry someone of their shared faith.

Bluntly speaking, Jews of this generation feel under attack like never before. And many less-affiliated single Jews seek to confront this new and hostile world with a spouse of shared and evolving Jewish identity.

Topics:

dating

Jewish dating

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