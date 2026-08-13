Global antisemitism continues to transform online Jewish dating

Saker stresses this is not about a return to the bagel and lox mindset. Rather, this is about two singles who are attracted to each other emotionally and physically, to each other’s personality, interests and life goals, and feel a common bond of Jewish values and destiny.

While for religiously observant Jews, dating and marrying someone Jewish was always a given, there have likewise been monumental changes.

[Missing Credit]

Jews on the move

Jews are again on the move geographically – nationally, communally and individually.

Locations they once called home, where comfort, safety and opportunity were a given, have become places of unpredictability and uncertainty at best. This upheaval, with many moving to Israel for example, has changed the people’s fixed-abode mind-set.

Today, for a single Jew currently in London, and another in Los Angeles, geographical distance is secondary, as the Jewish world has become physically and emotionally closer.

Saker says more than 70 per cent of JWed’s 4,100 marriages are between couples out of city/state and country. The focus now more than ever is (as Saker says “rightly so”) to find not just the best local option, but one’s Jewish soulmate – however near, or far away they may currently live.

[Missing Credit]

An increase in mature Jewish singles

Saker says since October 7 there has also been a spiralling online in the number of singles between the ages of 50 and 80 actively seeking their Jewish soulmate.

Whether widowed, divorced or never married, loneliness, especially in a more antisemitic and isolated world, is no longer an option, says Saker, and a new life of simchah can begin at any age.

Within a safe and secure online dating environment, JWed enables Jewish men and women of all Jewish backgrounds, ages and locations, to find their Jewish soulmate.

With 4,100 couples already married, there has never been a better time to find your bashert on JWed.com