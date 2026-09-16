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From campus to career, a guide to landing your first job

September 16, 2026 14:27
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Leaving university and taking the first steps into the world of work can feel daunting – particularly at this time when a highly competitive job market means a degree alone is no longer enough to make you stand out.

Work Avenue, a leading employment and business support organisation for the community, has spent 20 years helping students and graduates take their first steps towards a successful career.

Through its university roadshows, one-to-one career guidance and employment advice, CV support, interview preparation, workshops and events, it helps students build their skills, gain experience and prepare for the world of work.

If you’re graduating and wondering what to do next, here are six tips from its expert team to get you going:

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