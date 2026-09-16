From campus to career, a guide to landing your first job

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1. Start thinking about your career early

For many students, one of the hardest questions can be the simplest: what job do I want?

“We see lots of students who haven’t yet worked out what they want to do, and that’s completely understandable,” says Sara Gatoff, Work Avenue employment adviser and events manager.

“The important thing is to start exploring your options and thinking about your passions, strengths and values. Careers quizzes, work experience, volunteering, internships and speaking to people already working in areas you are interested in can all help you work out which career is right for you.”

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2. Get your CV ready

A degree is an important achievement, but employers are also looking for relevant skills, experience and evidence that you can do the job.

Work Avenue provides practical support with CVs, application forms and covering letters, helping students understand how to match their CV to the role they are applying for.

Yael Shainfeld, Work Avenue’s head of employment, advises: “Look carefully at the job description and person specification, identifying the skills and experience that specific employer is looking for and making sure these are reflected in your application.”

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3. Look beyond graduate schemes

Graduate schemes can be one route into employment, but there are many other ways to gain valuable experience and get started in your chosen field.

Sara says: “With so much competition for places in many industries, relevant hands-on experience is more important than ever. Look for internships, paid work experience and volunteering opportunities.

“Work placements and work shadowing can also help. Even observing a professional in their role for a day or two can give you a valuable insight into what their work involves, while helping you build confidence and strengthen future applications.”

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4. Build your professional network

Networking can be particularly valuable when you are starting out.

It can be daunting to begin with, but remember friends, family, colleagues from work experience placements and fellow students are all great starting points. LinkedIn can be used to build a professional identity online, research employers and industries, find recruiters and make connections.

“It is also important to look beyond your immediate network,” says Yael. “Connecting with second and third degree connections, attending networking events, joining relevant groups and speaking to people working in your area of interest can all open doors.”

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5. Use AI wisely

Tools such as ChatGPT, Claude and Google Gemini can be an excellent resource when used in the right way – especially to help with CVs, cover letters, applications and preparing answers to common interview questions.

“However, AI should only be used as a guide and never to replace your own thinking, experience and personality,” warns Work Avenue employment adviser Richard Linden.

“Automated applications can be generic, lack authenticity and be easily recognised as AI, so it is important that yours remains personalised and authentic.”

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6. Get support that continues after university

Work Avenue’s support does not stop when students leave university…and it’s free.

Every day its team are working with graduates and young people, helping them find job opportunities.

Work Avenue CEO Debbie Lebrett says: “Whether you know exactly what career you want, are still exploring your options or simply need help working out your next step, our team can provide the practical support, guidance and opportunities to help you move forward.”

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Find out more about how Work Avenue can support you or someone you know at theworkavenue.org.uk