From arrival to action: eight practical moves to help plan your home purchase

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1. Understand your budget before you arrive

Time is your most limited resource. Before landing in Israel, organise your finances and get clear on what you can realistically afford. Speak to a financial advisor and, ideally, a mortgage broker who works with overseas buyers and understands Israeli lending rules. Make sure your budget includes not only the purchase price but also the purchase tax, legal fees, brokerage fees, furnishings and ongoing expenses. Knowing your true budget prevents wasted viewings and keeps expectations grounded. You can’t make good decisions without knowing your financial framework.

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2. Focus your search on one or two locations

One short visit is not the time to tour half the country. Israel offers an enormous variety of neighbourhoods and lifestyles, but the most productive approach is to narrow your search to one or two areas that fit your needs. Think about proximity to family, schools, synagogues, walkability, public transport, community feel and long-term value. A focused search will allow you to go deeper, ask better questions and truly understand whether a place feels right as your future home.

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3. Build your real estate team in advance

This is one of the most important steps, and one of the most overlooked. If you want productive meetings and relevant viewings, connect with a trusted real estate agent or consultant before you arrive who understands overseas buyers. Share your budget, preferences and goals, so suitable properties can be lined up in advance.

You should also identify an experienced Israeli property lawyer early on. Even if you’re just looking, understanding contracts, timelines and power of attorney options puts you in a much stronger position.

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4. Treat this like a business trip

Between family meals, simchahs, jet lag and errands, time disappears quickly. Block out specific windows for property tours and meetings, and protect them. If you’re travelling with children, arrange childcare during those hours so you can stay focused. Plan transport carefully, whether that means renting a car or coordinating routes in advance. A little structure goes a long way toward reducing stress and increasing results.

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5. Dress for the reality of Israeli property tours

Looking round prospective homes isn’t always glamorous. Many property viewings involve construction sites, older buildings or time spent outdoors. Wear comfortable, closed shoes and practical clothing suitable for walking and standing. Most sites won’t allow entry without proper footwear, and being prepared helps avoid delays and keeps the focus where it belongs – on the property itself.

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6. Spend Shabbat in an area you’re considering

Shabbat gives you insight into a place that no weekday visit can provide. You’ll experience the pace of the neighbourhood, see who’s out walking, hear the sounds of the street and get a feel for the community dynamic. Often, Shabbat is the moment when a neighbourhood either clicks – or clearly doesn’t.

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7. Educate yourself before and during your visit

When time is limited, preparation is everything. Before arriving, familiarise yourself with the Israeli buying process, taxes, and common pitfalls. The BuyitinIsrael platform offers guides, market updates and practical tools specifically designed for overseas buyers.

You can also listen to the On The House podcast to understand how the process works, what to expect from professionals and how to avoid costly mistakes. The more informed you are, the more confident your decisions will be.

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8. Get support that matches your timeline and goals

Buying a home in Israel is exciting, but complex. Doing it during a short visit requires experience, coordination and realistic expectations. At Buyitinisrael, we help overseas buyers plan smartly – whether they’re ready to move forward now or simply laying the groundwork. We work with both new and resale properties across the country and focus on clarity, preparation and trusted guidance.

Debbie Goldfischer is the founder and CEO of BuyitinIsrael and the host of the Israel real estate podcast On The House.

A prominent figure in real estate since 2004, Debbie has spent two decades helping foreign buyers successfully purchase homes in Israel.

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To connect with Debbie, email her at debbie@buyitinisrael.com