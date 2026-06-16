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From arrival to action: eight practical moves to help plan your home purchase

June 16, 2026 11:06
debbie goldfisher.jpg

By

debbie goldfischer

3 min read

Since October 7, interest in owning a home in Israel has intensified for Jews around the world. For many, being here sparks deeper questions about connection, security and the future, and for a growing number of visitors that includes exploring the possibility of a home in Israel.

With the right preparation, even a short visit can be productive, focused and meaningful.

Here are eight key steps to help you make the most of your time on the ground:

Topics:

Aliyah

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