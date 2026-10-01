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Fresh start for Uganda’s Jewish community

October 1, 2026 15:25
Paul Anticoni OBE weeds green pepper plants in Uganda with Jewish community.jpg
Paul Anticoni OBE weeds green pepper plants in Uganda with Jewish community. Photo Don Meddy

By

Paul Anticoni

3 min read
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Thirty years after my last visit to Uganda, I returned to find the familiar. The roads were packed with motorbikes carrying three passengers or more. Markets overflowed with fresh produce. Young people were everywhere and the countryside was as green and lush as I remembered.

But travelling east towards Mount Elgon, there is something few visitors would expect to find: a thriving, resilient Jewish community.

For more than eight years, World Jewish Relief and our partner Jewish Response Uganda have supported the Abayudaya Jewish community to build profitable farming businesses. Even knowing this, it was an emotional experience driving through the farmland. Children in kippot played outside homes proudly emblazoned with a Magen David. The following morning, I joined prayers in a newly built synagogue surrounded by cassava fields.

It was deeply moving, feeling the strength of our global Jewish family. It brought home just how connected we are as Jewish people – and the responsibility we share for one another.

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Charity

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