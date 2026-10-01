Foundation for independence with JBD

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Last year, JBD opened its eighth building, Ephraim Court, in Mill Hill East. This building, now at full occupancy, provides 30 self-contained mobility apartments, comprising 23 one-bedroom and seven two-bedroom homes. It also has an overnight studio apartment for the on-site house manager, and an array of communal facilities including a lounge, roof terrace, and accessible laundry room.

Every element of this building has been considered with accessibility at its core – from tuneable lighting and non-slip flooring to widened doorways and wet-room bathrooms.

Kitchens have been designed to become fully wheelchair accessible without needing to be stripped out and rebuilt, with removable kitchen units and height-adjustable worktops, sinks and hobs. The communal washing machines and dryers have been raised to an accessible height for wheelchair users, while the control buttons have been marked with bright orange stickers to support tenants with sight loss.

New developments remain a key part of JBD’s growth but the same level of attention is given to its older buildings, ensuring they continue to meet tenants’ needs. Accordingly, over recent years, JBD has significantly increased its investment in refurbishments to ensure buildings are functional and fit for future tenants.

While Ephraim Court was a much-needed and welcome addition to JBD’s portfolio, the waiting list for its accessible housing now sits at 150-plus households. With demand so high, the charity recognises how essential it is that they continue to expand.

The redevelopment of Fairacres, JBD’s oldest building, is extending the current 29 one-bedroom apartments to ensure they are all wheelchair user dwellings. The project will also increase the number of apartments by 11 to a total of 40, including four two-bedroom apartments for family units.

Since Fairacres was built 40 years ago, the complex needs of today’s tenants have evolved. Recognising the need for an upgraded building aligned to advances in accessible design, JBD is transforming Fairacres to create modern homes that are safer, more comfortable and better equipped for independent living. The new development will include enhanced accessibility features, improved insulation and energy efficiency and facilities designed around today’s mobility aids.

Construction work started in March and is expected to take 18 months to complete. Funded in part through donations and £4.1 million in interest-free loans from individuals, families, trusts and foundations, the project was also made possible thanks to a multi-million-pound grant from the Greater London Authority (GLA). The grant has been offered because of an innovative collaboration with the Joel Emanuel Trust (JET) which is part of Jewish Care.

The GLA offers capital subsidies for the construction of affordable homes across London to registered providers of social housing. Although JBD is not a registered provider, JET is, and the two organisations have created a partnership agreement to secure this essential grant funding for the project.

Looking forward, the £4.1 million worth of loans need to be repaid and JBD cannot achieve this without the continued loyalty and support of the community. Every donation goes a long way in helping JBD transform the lives of Jewish people living with physical disabilities or vision impairment.

Once the interest-free loans are repaid, JBD will be in a position to find another development opportunity to meet the growing demand for its unique housing and support offering.

As demand continues to grow, JBD hopes to expand on its already existing housing provision, ensuring more people can live in safe, suitable housing before reaching crisis point. If you would like to help make this a reality, please donate at jbd.org/donate/.

​Registered charity 259480