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Foundation for independence with JBD

October 1, 2026 16:39
JBD Fairacres_Approach_Final Draft.jpg
JBD accessible housing: Fairacres, East Finchley. Images by Palmer Lunn Architects, Grainge Photography

By

A Charity Spokesperson

3 min read
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For more than five decades, Jewish Blind & Disabled (JBD) has been committed to providing high-quality accessible housing and home-based support that empowers people to live independent, fulfilling lives.

In 2018, the Equality and Human Rights Commission found one in five disabled people in social housing lives in unsuitable accommodation, with just 7 per cent of homes in England having the most basic accessibility features – a reality which is frustrating, isolating and sometimes even unsafe.

JBD addresses this need through its eight accessible housing developments across London, Essex and Hertfordshire, including Fairacres in East Finchley which is now under redevelopment. Each adapted apartment has been designed to remove the barriers that people with disabilities or vision impairments face when living in unsuitable housing.

All of JBD’s buildings have house managers on duty 24/7 who support tenants with a range of issues, from maintenance requests to social activities and health and safety. Their constant presence and support give tenants and their families confidence, reassurance and peace of mind.

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