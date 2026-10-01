For her, for them, for Israel: Wizo knows Israel’s future begins in its earliest years

Access to education gives them professional recognition, but it also gives them something deeply personal: opportunity. It can provide greater confidence, professional advancement, leadership opportunities and long-term stability. It says to a woman who has spent years caring for and educating other people’s children that her experience has value, her work requires expertise and she deserves the opportunity to develop her own potential too. For her, it can be transformative. But the impact does not stop with her.

This is not academic learning removed from the realities of a daycare centre. What these women learn can be taken directly back into their classrooms – improving developmental observation, emotional support, communication with parents, pedagogical leadership and the quality of education and care children receive every day. Each graduate can then become a source of knowledge and a mentor to colleagues, spreading that expertise far beyond a single classroom. One educator can influence hundreds of young lives.

For them – the children in her care – that matters enormously. A child who develops emotional security, communication skills and resilience in their earliest years is being given foundations that can stay with them throughout childhood and into adulthood.

And that is where the impact becomes bigger still. Israel continues to live with the consequences of October 7 and its aftermath. Rebuilding a strong society is not only about responding to immediate need. It is also about investing for the long term – in education, opportunity, families and the people who will shape the next generation.

Wizo is using the success of this academic programme to advocate for wider change: seeking greater professional recognition for early-childhood education and for the expertise and responsibility required of those working with children in their formative years. Because how a society values the people who care for and educate its youngest children says something important about the future it wants to build. And the impact of a donation is tangible:

£4,080 can fund one woman for a full year of the programme

£12,249 can fund a woman’s complete three-year scholarship, giving her the opportunity to graduate with a degree and professional teaching qualification while continuing to make a difference to children every day.

But the true return on that investment cannot be measured simply by the number of degrees awarded.

It can be measured in women whose talents are recognised and whose horizons are widened. In children receiving the strongest possible start. In families supported by highly skilled professionals. And in communities strengthened by women who become educators, mentors and leaders.

This Rosh Hashanah, Wizo UK’s message is simple: For her. For them. For Israel. When we invest in a woman who educates children, we do not change just one future. We give her an opportunity. We give hundreds of children stronger foundations. And, together, we help build a stronger Israel for the generations still to come.

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wizouk.org, registered charity 1125012