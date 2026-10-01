For 75 years, JDA has made sure no one faces hearing loss alone

Hearing loss is never just about hearing. It can mean missing the punchline at the Shabbat table, struggling to follow the rabbi in synagogue or slowly withdrawing from conversations because asking people to repeat themselves has become exhausting and embarrassing. For 75 years, JDA has understood this – and has been there to make sure nobody has to face it alone.

JDA started as small organisation supporting Jewish Deaf sign language users: a welcoming place where Deaf people could communicate easily with each other and everyone around them, share their culture and faith, and feel they truly belonged. That same warmth still runs through everything it does. But as the needs of the community have changed, JDA has adapted and grown.

Today, JDA is a trailblazing national charity leading a nationwide campaign to ensure older people with hearing loss living in care homes receive specialist hearing support, while providing more than 40 specialist services for Deaf and Deafblind people, people living with hearing loss or tinnitus, families with deaf children, older people in care homes and all whose lives are touched by deafness.

Behind every statistic is a person. A new mother trying to understand what her baby’s diagnosis of deafness will mean. A grandfather who can no longer hear his grandchildren’s chatter. A teenager struggling to follow lessons and fit in at school. A Deaf woman living with dementia, surrounded by people who cannot communicate with her in sign language. A care home resident sitting silently because nobody has noticed her hearing aids have stopped working. A cancer patient unable to access vital medical information or emotional support because communication has become another barrier at the hardest moment of his life. Their circumstances are different, but the risk is the same: isolation. That is where JDA steps in – with practical help, expert guidance and, just as importantly, a human connection. Its teams support people through the everyday challenges others may not see, from accessing healthcare to taking part in community life.