Find a home with Anglo appeal

One of the most prominent new projects is The Grand, developed by Dar Nofarim. Now under construction, the 35-floor tower is between Agamim and Ir Yamim, adjacent to the emerging Tidhar Lagoon business complex and with convenient access to Highway 2. Amenities include an outdoor pool and toddler pool, spa complex, gym, residents’ lounge, business lounge and a double-height lobby. Sea views begin from the 17th floor, with mini-penthouses on floors 17-28 and larger upper-floor residences featuring large balconies. Examples of mini-penthouses start at around NIS 5.33 million, which compares favourably with similar properties in Ir Yamim.

Beyond the beachfront, North Netanya is seeing accelerated renewal, driven by improved transport links, proximity to the Einstein interchange and large-scale redevelopment.

Azorim is a major force in this transformation, with several projects across the area. HaHistadrut comprises three buildings with 182 apartments and shared amenities including a residents’ club, gym, co-working spaces and landscaped communal areas.

N Weizmann, between Weizmann and Be’eri Streets, has three 24-storey towers with 264 apartments, kindergartens, a central urban park and community facilities. N Sokolov, at the junction of Sokolov and Weizmann, also has three 24-storey towers and incorporates a commercial and leisure boulevard alongside the residential complex.

In the city’s south, Azorim is also developing Azorim Beaches East and West, in the Park HaYam neighbourhood. Together comprising three towers near the promenade and beaches, the projects feature a curated Designers’ Collection, offering buyers interiors concepts created by leading Israeli names.

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Jerusalem

Jerusalem’s current wave of development is increasingly concentrated along Hebron Road, where a once-fragmented arterial route is being reshaped into a modern urban corridor. Thousands of new residential units are planned, alongside office space, retail, hotels and public institutions, supported by the future Blue Line of the light rail.

Among the most ambitious is the Hebron Road Strip, led by the Tidhar Group, in southern Talpiot. The master plan includes around 3,500 residential units, 1,300 hotel rooms and 90,000 sq m of commercial and office space, positioning the area as a self-contained urban district rather than a single residential enclave.

Further high-rise projects are being advanced by Aura and Dunietz-Elad Group, replacing older housing stock with mixed-use towers along Derech Beit Lechem and nearby streets in the popular Baka area.

Just off Hebron Road, Arnona, long considered one of Jerusalem’s most desirable districts, is seeing carefully integrated new construction that builds on its established prestige. Founded in the 1930s and around 800m above sea level, Arnona offers open views, proximity to the city centre and easy access to green spaces.

Key projects include Arnona Residence, by Azorim, featuring two 22-storey towers with 144 apartments, rooftop communal spaces, landscaped areas, residents’ clubs, gyms, synagogues, kindergartens and underground parking. Also nearby is Arnona Hills, developed by Geshem, a community of 21 residential buildings near the US Embassy and Kibbutz Ramat Rachel, built around an expansive park incorporating archaeological elements and designed with a strong emphasis on family life.

Improved transport links, proximity to the chic retail and cultural hubs of the First Station, Emek Refaim and Mamilla and to the future light rail are reinforcing the area’s appeal as one of Jerusalem’s most dynamic growth corridors.

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Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv continues to offer a rare combination of architectural distinction, prime location and enduring lifestyle value, reflected in three standout boutique developments shaping the city’s most sought-after areas.

Tzadok HaCohen 4, marketed by Lilian Herschkorn of Israel Properties, is a high-spec boutique project. Ideal as a private residence or for short-term rental including Airbnb, it is strategically located within walking distance of Neve Tzedek, Rothschild Boulevard, Carmel Market, Kerem HaTeimanim, leading hotels, cultural centres and historic districts.

Bilu 5, also marketed by Herschkorn, is a prestigious residential project particularly suited to those considering establishing roots in Israel and strengthening their personal and family connection to the country. Near Habima, Rothschild Boulevard, the Norman Hotel and Tel Aviv’s leading culinary and cultural destinations, it offers “elevated urban living”, as a primary residence, part-year home or meaningful long-term investment.

The Beyond the Square Collection, marketed by Bait Vegag, is a collection of boutique residences going up next to Kikar HaMedina, in one of the most desirable addresses in Tel Aviv’s Old North: Jabotinsky 133, 135-137 and 152.

The project aims to blend the liveliness of the city with the peace of nearby Abraham Garden. The vision for the development is led by Milbauer Architects and Gal Marom. Each building has an elegant lobby designed by architect Albert Ascola and a striking green patio that gives some seclusion from the street, while the spacious apartments are designed to maximise light and openness.

The location is exceptional – a short walk from Tel Aviv’s leading cultural, culinary and fashion destinations, and with easy access to the Ayalon Highway, cycling paths and the light rail.

The exclusive residential mix caters for every lifestyle: thoughtfully designed two- to three-room apartments for urban enthusiasts, spacious four- to five-room residences for families, as well as garden villas and luxurious penthouses overlooking the skyline. Underground parking is standard for every apartment.

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Ramat Beit Shemesh (RBS)

A rapidly expanding neighbourhood in the city of Beit Shemesh, RBS continues to attract families from Israel and abroad seeking quality housing, strong communal infrastructure and long-term value.

With 15 years of experience managing major sales projects in the area, Meir Dombey of Yigal Realty leads the firm’s overseas clients division and is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable agents in this growing market.

Rothstein Heights is a newly planned upscale neighbourhood in walking distance of Ramat Beit Shemesh Aleph, comprising more than 1,000 units. There are spacious two- to four-bedroom apartments with inspiring views, generous master suites, reserved parking and private storage.

The Meromei Shemesh community follows an Anglo model of rabbinic leadership under Rabbi Larry and Chaviva Rothwachs. It has drawn families of olim from across the Anglo world who are seeking a soft landing that combines serious Torah living with a supportive, English-speaking environment.

“This project isn’t just about apartments,” says Dombey. “It’s about community; about families making aliyah with confidence, clarity and a sense of belonging”.

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Carmei Gat special - Bemuna

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Carmei Gat

Still a young neighbourhood, Carmei Gat has quickly emerged as a compelling option for Anglo families seeking space, modern housing and strong connectivity at more accessible price points. Established in 2017 at the northern end of Kiryat Gat, the area has been carefully planned as a self-contained residential hub, with schools, synagogues, parks, cultural facilities and retail already in place.

Connectivity is a central part of the appeal. Adjacent to Highway 6 and near a local train station, Carmei Gat offers direct access to Tel Aviv in around 38 minutes by train, while Modiin is reachable in around 35 minutes by car, making it a realistic commuter base without the density of central Israel.

One of the area’s most distinctive offerings is Carmei Gat Special, developed by the Bemuna Group. The project focuses on low-density, family-oriented housing, including two-family villas with private gardens and pools, boutique buildings with spacious three- to five-room apartments, as well as garden apartments and penthouses. They have features valued by Anglo and observant buyers, such as succah balconies and adjacent storage.

Complementing this lower-rise model is Rova, by Kardan, a larger-scale development adding density and architectural variety, and contributing to Carmei Gat’s evolution into a balanced neighbourhood offering both suburban calm and urban convenience.

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Vida Hadera, Asden

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Hadera

Hadera is increasingly drawing attention as an early-stage growth market. Between Tel Aviv and Haifa, with expansive beaches and limited remaining beachfront land, the city is benefiting from renewed infrastructure planning and steady buyer interest.

A major future catalyst is the planned high-speed rail line between Haifa and Tel Aviv, expected to include a central stop in Hadera – effectively bringing the city closer to the Tel Aviv metropolitan orbit.

One of the most notable developments is Vida Hadera, by Asden, next to the Gador Nature Reserve. The project occupies the final available plot in this specific beachfront cluster, meaning no future construction will be closer to the shoreline.

Vida is under construction and is conceived as a community-focused development, with a strong emphasis on English-speaking buyers planning seasonal use or future aliyah. All apartments have direct sea views, with units ranging from smaller entry-level apartments to six-bedroom residences. Amenities include Shabbat lifts, a private synagogue, communal succah, infinity pool, business lounge and gym.

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12 Stones, Givat Ze'ev - CGI Images

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Givat Ze’ev

For Anglo families drawn to Jerusalem but looking for a quieter setting, Givat Ze’ev offers a distinctive alternative: a residential community in the Jerusalem Hills with a more spacious, village-like feel, while still remaining within a short drive of the capital. The area appeals to buyers who want greenery, air and a sense of retreat, without giving up day-to-day access to Jerusalem’s services and institutions.

One of the noteworthy new projects is Twelve Stones, a high-end neighbourhood being developed by Saleet in collaboration with Dimri & Lerner. Planned on the edge of Givat Ze’ev, overlooking a green valley in the Jerusalem foothills, this is a luxury development that blends contemporary living with a strong connection to the landscape.

It includes 98 residences, in multiple home styles. Architectural planning is sympathetic to the setting: stone façades, natural materials, warm tones and large windows designed to bring light and views into the home. The overall concept is low-rise and residential, with a tranquil internal layout that prioritises walkability and a “hill-village” atmosphere.

For buyers seeking space, scenery and calm while staying close to Jerusalem, Twelve Stones positions Givat Ze’ev as part of a growing ring of high-quality residential options in the Jerusalem Hills.

For some off-the-beaten track suggestions, we have enlisted the assistance of Harey Zahav, an experienced development company that has delivered roughly 2,000 residential units to date, with several hundred additional homes in various stages of construction and further projects in planning stages. Harey Zahav has been active since 2007 across Judea and Samaria as well as communities in the north and south.

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Carmei Shomron

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Karnei Shomron

In the Shomron region, Karnei Shomron stands out as one of the more established and fully built communities drawing Anglo interest. Unlike newer outposts still forming their identity, Karnei Shomron functions as a mature town, with around 300 Anglo families integrated into a broader mixed population.

Schools, clinics, shopping facilities and youth movements are already in place, and the community is 20-25 minutes from Kfar Saba and about 40 minutes from Tel Aviv. For eligible buyers, certain transactions may qualify for purchase-tax exemptions.

Current offerings include apartments with private gardens as well as semi-detached homes, with pricing from around NIS 1.9 million.

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Tiberias

On the shores of the Kinneret, Tiberias continues to attract buyers who are looking at part-time use, holiday residences or investment tied to tourism and seasonal demand.

One of the newer boutique projects is Agada, with 28 apartments and two penthouses. The development is positioned around direct Kinneret views, with shared rooftop amenities including a pool overlooking the water. The two penthouses are described as incorporating private terraces and private pools, reinforcing its resort-style positioning.

Tiberias’s historic religious significance, combined with ongoing waterfront revitalisation efforts, keeps it on the radar for buyers looking beyond the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem axis while still seeking strong cultural resonance.