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Find a home with Anglo appeal

June 16, 2026 15:45
Vida by Asden
Vida Hadera, Asden

By

Hadassah Bay

8 min read

Anglo families exploring property in Israel tend to ask the same questions: Where will we feel at home? Which areas have the right schooling and community life? What offers genuine long-term quality of life without making daily life complicated? We’ve looked at a selection of locations attracting English-speaking buyers, spotlighting areas where new development, improving transport links and thoughtful planning are reshaping the options for families considering aliyah, a second home or future-facing investment.

Dar Nofarim, The Grand Netanya - CGIDar Nofarim, The Grand Netanya - CGI[Missing Credit]

Netanya

Netanya continues to hold its place as one of Israel’s most established coastal destinations, combining resort-style living with deep-rooted Anglo and French communities. Today, the city’s market is shaped by two parallel trends: luxury towers close to the sea and intensive urban renewal further inland.

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Aliyah

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