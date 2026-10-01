Families need your support

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October 1, 2026 19:48
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Carmel (second from right) and her family, supported by Norwood. Photo by Amber Pollack Photography

By

A Charity Spokesperson

2 min read
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When Nitsan and Daniel’s second daughter Carmel was born, she showed signs of Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) – a rare genetic disorder which can cause learning disabilities

Pregnancy scans had raised concerns, but initial tests were negative, and they had hoped for the best. At two weeks old, Carmel needed emergency heart surgery. After they pushed to see a geneticist, CdLS was confirmed by blood tests.

“That was the start of our new life,” says Nitsan.

As Carmel grew, her needs became more evident. Her speech was delayed, and at pre-school she fell behind her peers and relied on Makaton, a type of communication which combines signs, symbols and speech.

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