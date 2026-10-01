Every second counts for United Hatzalah

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Each volunteer medic carries lifesaving medical equipment that, combined with their training, means they have the knowledge, skills and tools to respond to each patient’s needs. Whether it’s a heart attack, an allergic reaction, an early labour or a stroke, United Hatzalah’s volunteer medics know exactly what to do until the ambulance can arrive.

The organisation’s work isn’t limited to individual medical emergencies. In recent years it has become increasingly adept at responding to mass casualty incidents. United Hatzalah volunteer medics run towards danger, together, while others head for the safety of shelters. They work, alongside Israel’s wider emergency infrastructure, to support those in medical, and often emotional, need.

United Hatzalah’s psychotrauma responders know exactly how to identify and support those in shock at an emergency scene. From the father traumatised by watching his child struggling to breathe to the young woman who has seen a rocket collide with a field full of children, psychotrauma responders work with those physically near an emergency to help them process the scene and keep functioning, reducing immediate psychological distress and supporting longer-term recovery.

United Hatzalah’s knowledge of responding to mass casualty incidents has helped shape its approach to everyday response.

Since October 7, its volunteer medics have carried small, foldable stretchers to allow evacuation of patients from any space. From responding to calls in collapsed buildings, it has created a dedicated drone unit to help locate casualties and identify access routes. From supporting those in Israel’s medically underserved communities, it has developed mobile urgent care clinics which can establish treatment hubs rapidly in any location. The organisation is always looking to identify gaps in emergency medical care and create sustainable solutions.

The organisation began from the observation that pizza deliveries navigated the roads faster than ambulances. This led to the ambucycle, its original vehicle to get medical help to people faster.

Today, United Hatzalah is a volunteer-driven organisation with a vehicle fleet, with innovative technology and with a determination to continue pushing emergency healthcare forward for the future of us all.

In the time it has taken you to read this article, United Hatzalah volunteers have responded to multiple emergencies across Israel. This Rosh Hashanah, please help it continue its lifesaving work in the year ahead.

United Hatzalah’s service is completely free to every patient. It exists only thanks to the generosity of its donors.

​uk@israelrescue.org | israelrescue.org

Registered charity 1101329