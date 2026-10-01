Every last drop

Without blood, none of Magen David Adom’s lifesaving work would be possible. As Israel’s national blood service, MDA is responsible for collecting, testing and supplying blood across the country, helping save lives every single day.

Every few minutes, somewhere in Israel, a patient receives blood because someone chose to donate. It may be needed for a child injured in a road accident, a mother giving birth, a patient undergoing cancer treatment, or someone being rushed into emergency surgery. The circumstances may be different, but the need is the same. When blood is required, it must be there immediately.

Magen David Adom’s world-leading national blood service collects hundreds of thousands of units of blood every year from donors across Israel. In 2025 volunteers collected 263,945 units. Each unit of blood collected saves three lives. This year, MDA expects to collect and distribute more than 300,000 units to hospitals and patients throughout the country.

But collecting blood is only the beginning.