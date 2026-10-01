Employability matters more than ever but stay positive

The world of work is changing faster than ever. Artificial intelligence is reshaping jobs in almost every sector, organisations are restructuring more frequently and skills that were highly valued a few years ago quickly become less relevant. The ability to adapt, develop new skills and embrace change has become one of the most important assets one can have.
Unsurprisingly, many job seekers are concerned about what AI means for their employment prospects. While AI will change the way we work, it is also creating new opportunities and increasing demand for qualities that technology cannot easily replicate, such as creativity, communication and relationship building. The challenge is not to resist change, but to remain curious, keep learning and be willing to adapt.
At Resource, a long-established employment charity for the Jewish community, we see these challenges every day. For more than 34 years, we have helped people at every stage of their working lives. Every year, we support more than 1,000 people through one-to-one guidance, workshops, webinars and practical job search support.
Increasingly, we meet individuals who have enjoyed long careers but suddenly find themselves navigating a very different employment landscape. We also work with younger people facing fierce competition for entry-level opportunities. Whatever their circumstances, confidence can take a knock and many begin to question their future direction. That is why supporting someone through a job search is about much more than helping them with their CV or interview prep. It is about helping people recognise their strengths, rebuild confidence and move forward with a clear sense of purpose.