Employability matters more than ever but stay positive

While many people view AI with uncertainty, at Resource we focus on using technology positively. We have launched a specialist AI-powered tool built specifically for our advisors to help them support clients with job searching, CV writing and interview preparation. Drawing on Resource’s 34 years of expertise, it enables our team to deliver even more consistent and effective guidance. The technology supports our advisors rather than replacing them, ensuring clients continue to benefit from the human understanding, empathy and experience that remain central to successful job searching.

One of the greatest privileges of leading Resource is seeing first hand the difference the right support can make.

A powerful example of this is Jamie Field. Jamie first came to Resource as a client in 2007, seeking guidance at an important point in his career. With support, determination and hard work, he went on to build a highly successful career in the charity sector and today serves as head of change at Jewish Care. This summer, Jamie returns to Resource in a very different capacity, as our new chair of trustees. This is a reminder that career setbacks do not define us. People come to Resource for all sorts of reasons. Some have been made redundant, others are changing careers, returning to work after a break, starting a business or adapting to new economic realities. Many arrive unsure of what comes next. Yet with the right support and encouragement, we regularly see people discover opportunities they had never previously imagined.

Employment is about far more than earning a living. Meaningful work provides purpose, structure, social connection and a sense of identity.

The encouraging thing is that employability skills can be developed. Even in a rapidly changing jobs market, people are capable of far more reinvention than they often realise.

Jamie’s journey demonstrates what can happen when people are given the support and opportunity to move forward. It reminds us that a career setback is not the end of the story. Often, it is simply the beginning of the next chapter.

Wishing all our readers a meaningful and easy fast. From all of us at Resource.

Victoria Sterman is CEO of Resource. To find out more about Resource or access its free job search support, go to resource-centre.org, call 020 8346 4000 or email hello@resource-centre.org.

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