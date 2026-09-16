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Do androids dream of halachic sheep?

September 16, 2026 14:54
Tracing your Jewish Family History

By

Angela Kiverstein

4 min read
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Jewish revolutionary movements are the subject of a course at JW3 by Yael Roberts, an artist, educator, and specialist in Chasidism. They are just one of a myriad of subjects open for adults to study this term.

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Students on the JW3 course will explore radical Jewish responses to modernity from Diasporism and Chasidism to socialist movements. The course is “for those curious about Jewish identity and the texts and histories which have shaped us”.

Alternatively JW3 students could take a deep dive into two decades of change in the Middle East with The Making of the Modern Middle East: 1960-80. Historian Paula Kitching will offer insights into shifting alliances, leadership and regional tensions. Placed in a global context, this course explains key political developments shaping today’s world.

History of a more personal kind is the focus of JW3’s a five-week online course on tracing your Jewish family history, led by Jeannette R Rosenberg. It combines practical research skills with historical insight, helping you track your ancestors, understand migration journeys, explore archives and bring family stories to life.

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