Do androids dream of halachic sheep?

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What makes Jewish stories different from all others? Find out, in a series of JW3 workshops called What is Jewish Storytelling, led by Kayla Feldman, who will explore the cyclical nature of Jewish storytelling and the oral tradition and draw on contemporary literature, culture and media, teaching practical tools for participants to write their own stories.

More Jewish stories are on offer on the Modern Jewish literature course, which this term focuses on the plays and world of Tom Stoppard through drama and prose, This is a chance to look at identity, storytelling and major themes in Stoppard’s work, ending with comparisons to fellow playwright Harold Pinter.

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Early risers could start the day with a stretch in JW3’s new morning yoga class. Rotem Barak will lead intergenerational sessions, in a supportive environment. It’s suitable whether you are new to yoga and just want to relax or have been practising for years.

Or maybe this autumn you will master bridge, with a course of supervised play led by experts Victor Lesk and Alan Brown. They will cover bidding, play and strategy while helping you meet new people – no need to arrive with a partner. Perfect for beginners and returning players, with guided play, expert support and practical tips to build confidence at the table.

Singles aged 45 plus can enjoy a relaxed TV discussion club with executive producer Eleanor Greene over wine and popcorn. Watch the first and final episodes of acclaimed series, then explore characters, plot twists, storytelling and standout moments.

Over at LSJS (London School of Jewish Studies) Lifelong Learning courses are available with a range of in-person and online options.

Judaism at the New Frontier will examine how AI is reshaping how we work, write, think and relate to one another, forcing us to ask what it means to be human – and where civilisation is headed. Can Judaism offer more than commentary? Can it provide ethical insight, philosophical clarity and practical guidance? And could this encounter change the way we think about religion?

Taught by AI and ethics experts Rabbi Dr Harris Bor and Dr Marina Zilbergerts, this course offers a combination of short talks, hands-on source study and open discussion to explore four questions at the heart of the AI moment.

A Genesis course begins in October, promising participants that they will discover the opening book of the Torah as they’ve never read it before. “Should the Torah’s account of humanity’s origins be read as historical fact, philosophical symbolism or grand poetry? Why did Noah’s behaviour deteriorate after the flood? What can we learn from the complex relationships of our patriarchs and matriarchs and how did they form the DNA that led to the formation of the Jewish people?

This term’s modern Jewish literature course will explore the Czech Jewishness of Tom Stoppard and the poetry of Stanley Kunitz and Linda Pastan, and consider identity, memory, family, faith and the passage of time.

Ten Paths to Jewish Wisdom (at Bushey Synagogue and online) is described as “a holistic, big-picture framework for understanding Judaism as a whole – its core beliefs, key components and overarching purpose”.

A course compellingly named At the Mouth of the Skylight will consider questions such as “Who is given access to the rabbinic beit midrash? Why is the skylight so crucial in the ancient home? And how does one fatal Shabbat change the history of Hillel – and the rabbinic world – for good?”

There are also courses on the Shema and Amidah and on mental health and halachah.

Women can sign up for a deeper encounter with the weekly parashah, exploring the Chumash through close textual analysis and thoughtful discussion, uncovering ideas that speak to contemporary life. There is also a beginner-friendly women’s Talmud course.

Courses already under way at LSJS this autumn include Laws of Return with Rabbi Joseph Dwek (covering topics such as the existential nature and the personal elements of teshuvah); the Iyun programme (advanced halachah learning for women) and Covenant and Continuity, in memory of David Gallick (Torah ideas that speak to the world we live in today).

For those in Israel during Succot, LSJS is offering a tour of the National Library of Israel. This term there are also Judaism-focused tours of London’s National Portrait Gallery, the V&A and the British Museum. There is a chance to visit the LSJS library and archive and there is even a real-life trip to Rome, with expert guides, bringing Rome’s landmarks to life through a distinctly Jewish perspective.

Rashi’s World offers an online journey retracing the sage’s footsteps from Troyes, where he was born, grew up and taught, to the great academies of Worms and Mainz. And if this inspires you,there is also a six-week course, Decoding Rashi, to help students at all levels engage with Rashi’s famously concise commentary.

Other one-off events include Fateful Crossroads: Israel Goes to the Polls, online on October 15, a few days before Israelis go to vote. The session will look at the key issues, personalities and explore what might happen once the votes have been counted.

There will also be a lecture on The New Ghetto, the Future of Jews in the UK. Drawing on ideas from Theodor Herzl, Emma Lazarus, Sigmund Freud, Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch, Hannah Arendt and Rabbi Sacks, as well as biblical and rabbinic sources, this lecture will frame the politics of today within the deeper framework of Jewish purpose and vision.