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Designs on your summer décor

July 1, 2026 15:10
Sedona-Irregular-rug

By

Gina Benjamin

4 min read

At the Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, the Wow!house exhibition pairs A-list designers with international brands, each creating a room to showcase their vision. Among the creations this year is the Black Edition for Romo Speakeasy Salon by Studio Duggan. Conceived as the principal reception room in a grand apartment, the space has been imagined “for a woman of discernment and style to live, work and entertain”.

“This is a space designed for living beautifully; layered, personal and full of surprises,” says founder and creative director Tiffany Duggan.

The scheme takes its cue from Black Edition fabrics. Walls are wrapped in a lustrous, dark brown, double-sided linen blend with the sheen of softened lacquer.

Generous curtains are loosely pinned back to reveal the reverse in a deep rust, framing the entrance like a chocolate box, and “heightening the sense of arrival and enclosure”.

Topics:

New Homes & Interiors

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