Designs on your summer décor

A tented ceiling is anchored by a bespoke plaster frieze inspired by the mythical beasts in Black Edition’s Istoria collection.

A wall-to-wall green carpet with a lilac border grounds the room with freshness and flourish.

The kidney-shaped Holden table in pistachio-hued wood acts as a desk – or as the perfect vantage spot to sip cocktails. A large central ottoman provides additional seating or space for board games; a curved sofa is joined by a Trove by Studio Duggan Speakeasy armchair, inspiring one of the room’s more playful elements: a concealed bar.

“The atmosphere is gently infused with an Italian sensibility: decorative scrolls, tassels and painterly gestures lend an air of romance and ornament without tipping into excess,” says Duggan.

“The result is an interior that invites you in, encourages you to linger, and rewards those who look a little closer. It is a celebration of Black Edition’s enduring commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, interpreted through the Studio Duggan lens.”

Wow!house is open until July 2.

studioduggan.com

romo.com

@blackedition_byromo

dcch.co.uk/wowhouse/

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Key Playa

Holiday over too soon? Or still too many weeks to go before you set off? Bring the beach home with Jonathan Adler’s Playa Collection.

There are fun towels featuring a palm tree, sun and yacht in glowing colours with “La plage”, “le soleil” and “la mer” slogans, and a similar vibe on corded cushions, a throw, plates, espresso cups, “Amalfi” glasses and coasters.

uk.jonathanadler.com

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Pistachio flavour

Pale green is the top pick for spring storage at Mustard Made.

“Perfect for busy homes, soft greens like sage have a calming effect, which is why we’re seeing the shade extend more and more into the heart of the home,” says Becca Stern, co-founder and creative director. “From pantries and coffee stations to living rooms and bedrooms, these softer tones work beautifully alongside natural materials like linen, wood and textured ceramics. Together, they encourage the move away from stark whites to create interiors that feel warmer, relaxed and inviting.”

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It’s a Winner

Bring sunshine into every room, with rugs and cushions from Sonya Winner in shades of coral, saffron, raspberry and amber.

Inspired by the canyons of Sedona in Arizona, an area renowned for its rock formations, vistas and vibrant natural hues, the Sedona Irregular Rug is distinguished by its sculptural flowing layers of brilliant nuanced colour.

The Santorini Sunrise rug says it all. Drawing inspiration from Greek culture, the geometric shapes of this design beautifully echo the iconic architecture of the Cycladic buildings, resulting in a luxury rug design that embraces calming, warm hues that capture the essence of the breathtaking sunrises of Santorini.

sonyawinner.com

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Seating plan

Are those plastic chairs letting the patio down? Time for something more stylish but still practical. The Milano Stacking Chair from Peppermill Interiors has a curved, enveloping silhouette and high-strength rope backrest, for comfort, warmth and texture.

Choose from khaki, natural or terracotta rope set against a crisp cream, powder-coated aluminium frame. With waterproof cushions, UV stabilisation, large nylon foot protectors, and a stackable design, it’s built to handle British summer weather and store away neatly.

peppermillinteriors.com

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Good all-rounder

Scalloped edges are adding fun to everyday design this season, across everything from tableware and mirrors to lighting and cushions. Among our favourites are Caroline Gardner’s glazed stoneware photo frame in ice-cream colours and La Redoute’s scalloped-edge planter.

carolinegardner.com, laredoute.co.uk

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And so to bedding

At Dobbies Garden Centres, plant buyer Nigel Lawton has advice on making the most of your garden this summer – and the first tip is to add interest with summer bedding.

“Bright, flowering plants like fuschias and geraniums work brilliantly when layered together. Try combining these with trailing plants to add depth and interest.

“For larger containers or beds, choose a statement flower like dahlias as a focal point and soften the look with smaller, complementary flowers such as begonias, petunias and impatiens around them.

“Shrubs and roses established earlier in the year should now be coming into peak season, and deadheading any faded flowers will help prolong their display.”

If you’ve not planted any roses yet, it’s not too late, adds Lawton. Dobbies has a range of established roses that can be bought in pots now and planted out in your garden, including David Austin Roses. These award-winning roses are a popular choice for gardeners and are hard to beat when it comes to adding beauty, fragrance and charm to outdoor spaces.

Keeping plants well hydrated is essential in summer.

Lawton says: “Using stored rainwater is a great option for watering your garden, particularly during dry periods. It’s not only more sustainable, but it’s also beneficial for many plants as rainwater has a lower pH than water from the mains.

“If you’re heading away or simply want to make things easier, irrigation systems can take the guesswork out of watering.

“From simple timers to more advanced setups, they help deliver the right amount of water consistently, which is better for both your plants and water usage overall.”

For more gardening advice and everything to complete your horticultural project, see dobbies.com