Designing a kitchen for a kosher lifestyle

Space planning is particularly important in view of the two sets of crockery, cutlery and cookware, and perhaps also doubles of small appliances. Storage needs to accommodate these duplicated items, as well as separate areas for food preparation and food storage, while dishcloths, tea towels, sponges and other cleaning equipment will also need places where they can be kept separately.

Deeper drawers or drawers with internal dividers, dedicated cupboard ‘zones’, internal organisers or even ‘appliance garages’ to house all the additional smaller appliances and slow cookers, can all be incorporated to keep separate items clearly organised and easily accessible, while maintaining the clean, uncluttered aesthetic of the kitchen.

Building: PoggenPhol, Chelsea Studio Location: Chelsea, London UK [Missing Credit]

Worktops are another important consideration. Non-porous materials are preferred, with options such as Corian® and Porcelain from Neolith being suitable choices; both are approved by the Star-K kashrut authority. Stainless steel is another practical option for both worktops and sinks. It is non-porous and, where appropriate, can be treated with boiling water to cleanse the surface.

Two individual sinks are ideal; where space is limited, a large double sink can provide a practical alternative, while some clients choose to specify separate taps too. These requirements are considered alongside the overall kitchen layout to ensure the finished space is both functional and aesthetically cohesive.

Appliance specification is equally important. Depending on the client’s requirements, separate ovens, hobs, microwaves and refrigerators may be needed. Where two ovens are not practical, some clients choose a single oven for parev foods, alongside separate countertop appliances.

At Poggenpohl Hampstead, we also understand the importance of specifying appliances with appropriate Shabbat settings. Certain manufacturers offer programmes designed to keep appliances operating without automatic functions that would otherwise interrupt use. Miele, for example, offers ovens with a programme that can remain on for up to 72 hours, allowing food to be kept warm or slow-cooked during Shabbat or Yomtov.

Warming drawers can also be particularly useful, providing a controlled environment for keeping food at the required temperature. Hob configuration is another consideration, with sufficient burners allowing different areas to be designated for different food types.

“Appliances can have a significant impact on the design,” says Kalazois. “We need to know at the outset whether a client requires two ovens, additional refrigeration or specialist appliance settings, because this affects both the layout and the amount of storage required.”

All those things are important. But the kitchen also needs to work as part of the wider home. For clients who regularly host family and friends, generous storage and preparation space, together with easy access to a dining or communal area, can be just as significant as the kitchen itself.

At Poggenpohl Hampstead, our approach is to combine this practical understanding with the design quality and attention to detail expected of a Poggenpohl kitchen. By discussing requirements in detail at the beginning of a project, we can create a space that accommodates a kosher lifestyle seamlessly, without compromising on aesthetics, functionality or the overall design of the home.

​Poggenpohl Hampstead: poggenpohl.com, 020 7794 7801