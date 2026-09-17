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Designing a kitchen for a kosher lifestyle

September 17, 2026 09:55
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By

Poggenpohl Hampstead

2 min read
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Designing a kitchen for a kosher lifestyle requires careful consideration from the earliest stages of the project. From the layout and materials to the specification of appliances and storage, every detail needs to work around the individual requirements of the client.

Poggenpohl Hampstead’s showroom on Finchley Road is ideally located and our experienced team regularly works with clients who keep kosher kitchens. Understanding how these kitchens need to function, and knowing which products and materials are suitable, is an important part of the design process.

“The first thing we establish is how the client wants their kitchen to work for them,” explains showroom manager and senior designer James Kalazois. “There are different levels of separation, so it’s important to understand individual requirements rather than making assumptions.”

This was a shoot for #poggenpohlkitchens of St Albans Kitchen their recent project in St AlbansThis was a shoot for #poggenpohlkitchens of St Albans Kitchen their recent project in St Albans[Missing Credit]

The key consideration is clearly the separation of meat and dairy, which can extend from designated work surfaces, chopping boards and utensils through to completely separate sinks, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, refrigerators and storage.

Topics:

New Homes & Interiors

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