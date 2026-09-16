Demystifying the 11-plus: A parent’s guide to London’s senior school entry system

The consortium test moves beyond rote learning. It evaluates potential in maths, English, verbal reasoning, non-verbal reasoning, comprehension and solving puzzles and problems.

Keeping the process manageable is all about pacing.

​Year five (autumn & spring)

Attend open days to build a manageable shortlist. Check entry criteria and registration deadlines.

​Year 5 (summer)

Keep preparation light. Reading, creative writing and mental arithmetic are far more beneficial than endless practice papers. If your child is thriving in year five and completing homework consistently, they are already on track.

​Year 6 (autumn)

School registrations close (usually between mid-October and early November). Written assessments and consortium tests take place from November to January.

​Year 6 (spring)

Offers are released in February. Families usually have one to three weeks to accept. From March onwards, transition events begin, allowing children to meet future classmates and choose their year seven languages.

​One of the most frequent questions we encounter is: How much tutoring does she really need?

Our honest advice? Please don’t tutor your child.

Tutoring creates two long-term risks. First, it can artificially inflate a pupil’s score, placing her in an environment where she may struggle to keep pace naturally. This leads to a loss of self-esteem and an ongoing reliance on out-of-school tuition just to stay afloat.

Second, high-stakes tutoring frames the 11-plus as a do-or-die moment. At senior school, educators spend years attempting to undo this early fear of failure so pupils can tackle GCSEs and A-levels with genuine resilience. At Channing, our focus on developing “fearless learners” stems directly from wanting girls to embrace academic challenges without anxiety.

​What to focus on instead

Read widely: Rich, varied reading builds vocabulary and comprehension faster than any flashcard.

Table talk: Engage her in family discussions, ask for her opinions, and encourage her to explain her reasoning.

Everyday numeracy: Quick mental maths and real-world problem solving build instinctive confidence.

Rest and play: Prioritise sleep, outdoor exercise, and regular downtime. The 11+-plus should be a part of her year, not the entirety of it.

What to look for on open days

An open day reveals the true culture of a school. Look beyond the facilities and observe the atmosphere. Are the pupils holding doors and speaking warmly about their teachers? Does the senior leadership team offer genuine, thoughtful answers rather than dull statistics? Most importantly, can you envisage your daughter being happily, authentically herself there?

While some schools filter strictly by test results, Channing interviews every applicant. Lasting around 15 minutes, these chats are designed to be warm and exploratory. Interviewers want to see how a pupil thinks aloud, grapples with an unfamiliar problem, or discusses a book she loves. There is no requirement for a polished performance – curiosity and authenticity carry the day.

When offer letters arrive in February, take a step back. Visit offer-holder events, re-read your notes and listen to your daughter’s instincts. Trust the school that fits her personality best, rather than the one with the loudest reputation.

​Rosie Gilleece is registrar at Channing School. Channing has welcomed year seven pupils into its north London community since 1885, offering a supportive environment alongside financial assistance through means-tested bursaries and scholarships