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Demystifying the 11-plus: A parent’s guide to London’s senior school entry system

September 16, 2026 14:34
Demystifying the 11+

By

Rosie Gilleece

2 min read
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If your daughter is in year five or six, most likely, the conversation about senior schools will feel acutely real. The 11-plus entry point in London is widely regarded as one of the most competitive stages in UK education. Yet, with a clear roadmap and a balanced approach at home, it does not need to be the pressure cooker that playground rumours suggest.

At Channing, we speak to hundreds of parents navigating this transition every year. Here is what you need to know to guide your daughter through the process with confidence and clarity.

London’s independent senior schools operate individual entry systems. Assessments are typically sat between November and January of year six for entry the following September. However, to streamline the process, many top schools collaborate.

Channing is part of the London 11-plus Consortium, which uses a coordinated approach. Candidates sit a single, 100-minute digital assessment – ideally at their current primary school, or at one of the consortium schools they are applying to.

Topics:

Education

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