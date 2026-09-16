Crystal gazing into the future of cruises: ‘intimate, relaxed and considered’

What’s new at sea? We asked cruise specialist Crystal for some insights.
For more than three decades, Crystal has cultivated a distinctive approach to travel, combining highly personalised service with elevated dining, thoughtful enrichment and itineraries designed to give guests meaningful time in the places they visit. Since joining the Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group in 2022, the brand has entered a new chapter, with Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity undergoing extensive refurbishment and returning to sea with a renewed sense of purpose.
On board, the emphasis is on creating an atmosphere that feels intimate, relaxed and considered, with nearly one crew member for every guest. This creates a sense of family, where service feels personal, familiar and intuitive. The dedication and warmth of Crystal’s culinary, beverage and service teams are at the heart of this feeling, with a shared commitment to knowing guests, anticipating their needs and creating memorable moments. It is this personal connection, along with the pride and care that goes into every detail, that inspires so many guests to return voyage after voyage.
Dining is an important part of the journey. Crystal is home to Umi Uma by Nobu Matsuhisa, the only Nobu restaurant at sea, bringing the chef’s distinctive Japanese cuisine to an intimate setting. At Osteria d’Ovidio, Italian cuisine takes centre stage, in menus by three-time Michelin-starred Italian chef Massimiliano and celebrated restaurateur Raffaele Alajmo. Steak is in the spotlight at Beefbar.