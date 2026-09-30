Considering a medical career in Israel? MedEx returns to London

British doctors considering aliyah will have the opportunity to meet representatives of Israeli hospitals and health funds face-to-face when MedEx UK returns to London on Sunday, October 25.

Taking place in the UK for the second time, MedEx is designed to remove much of the uncertainty surrounding the move to Israel. Rather than leaving participants to navigate licensing, employment, Hebrew requirements and aliyah arrangements separately, the event brings the relevant organisations together under one roof.

Attendees will be able to explore employment opportunities, learn about professional licensing and grants and receive practical guidance on the aliyah process.

This year’s event will also offer physicians the opportunity to take the official Hebrew proficiency examination on site, in partnership with Israel’s National Institute for Testing & Evaluation.