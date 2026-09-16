Considering a medical career in Israel?

From June 2027, doctors seeking an Israeli medical licence will be required by the Ministry of Health to demonstrate an intermediate level of Hebrew. The Yael exam is one recognised route towards meeting that requirement, allowing prospective olim to begin preparing while they are still living and working in Britain.

MedEx is a project of the International Medical Aliyah Programme, or Imap, launched in 2024 with the goal of bringing 2,000 doctors to Israel by 2029. More than 1,100 doctors have already made aliyah through the wider initiative, passing the halfway point of its five-year target in approximately two years.

The programme is particularly focused on strengthening healthcare provision in Israel’s north and south.

Imap is a project of Nefesh B’Nefesh in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration; Ministry of Health; Ministry of Negev, Galilee and National Resilience, and the Jewish Agency for Israel.

Imap is generously supported by the Marcus Foundation, the Gottesman Fund, Jewish Federations of North America, the Azrieli Foundation and the Arison Foundation.

MedEx events in Paris, Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, Sydney, Melbourne, Toronto, Montreal and London have drawn strong interest from doctors exploring the possibility of aliyah and a medical career in Israel.

For British doctors who are seriously considering the move, the London event offers an opportunity to turn that interest into a clear and practical plan.

For more information and to register go to here