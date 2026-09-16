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Clean living extends our lifespan

September 16, 2026 13:57
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By

Martin Benjamin

2 min read
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Housework is, unfortunately, good for your health, reports the University of Glasgow. Breaking up periods of prolonged sedentary behaviour with light physical activity every day (such as slow walking, or the dreaded household chores) could reduce the risk of cancer death by 12 per cent.

The findings, from a new study led by the University of Glasgow and published in PLOS Medicine, shed more light on the negative health impact of having prolonged periods of sedentary behaviour every day.

Shot of young happy woman listening and dancing to music while cleaning the living room floor with a vaccum cleanerShot of young happy woman listening and dancing to music while cleaning the living room floor with a vaccum cleanerGetty Images

Overall, the study found that sitting or reclining for more than 30 minutes at a time every day was associated with a higher risk of cancer death, with the risk increasing for each extra hour of continuous inactivity.

Topics:

Health

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