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Celebrating tradition, beauty and togetherness

August 28, 2026 11:43
hhres waterdale-collection-resin-pomegranate-honey-dish-1248245273_upscaled (2) (1).jpg
Resin Pomegranate Honey Dish and Spoon in Red by Waterdale Collection

By

Danya Kay

1 min read
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As the Jewish year begins, Rosh Hashanah invites us to pause, reflect and look forward with hope. It is a time for gathering around the table, sharing traditional foods and creating meaningful moments with family and friends.

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Just a few weeks later, Succot brings us outside and into the succah – a temporary home filled with joy, hospitality and gratitude. Although the festivals are celebrated in different ways, they share a beautiful connection: both are about coming together and creating memories through Jewish tradition.

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Topics:

Rosh Hashanah

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