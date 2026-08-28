Celebrating tradition, beauty and togetherness

Today, Judaica is no longer limited to the traditional. A new generation of artists and designers from Israel and around the world are reimagining Jewish ritual objects, combining ancient symbols with contemporary design. From beautifully crafted challah boards, honey dishes and candlesticks to unique succah decorations, etrog boxes and tableware, these pieces bring meaning and beauty into our homes.

The objects we choose to use during the festivals become part of our family stories. Those special Shabbat candlesticks, a beautifully designed kiddush cup or a unique piece used year after year can become something that is passed down, remembered and treasured.

This season is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Jewish tradition in a way that feels personal and contemporary – whether setting the Rosh Hashanah table, decorating the succah or choosing a meaningful gift for someone special.

Because Judaica is about more than beautiful objects. It is about connection: to our heritage, to our homes and, most importantly, to one another.

Beautiful Judaica is a great vehicle for sharing in these moments and for appreciating these pieces as meaningful art to be displayed all the year around.

​w contemporaryjudaica.co.uk | t 07801851900 | e info@contemporaryjudaica.co.uk

Showroom: 58 Crewys Road, NW2 2AD (by appointment)