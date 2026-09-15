Case Study: Sculptural art to enhance your mezuzot

Artist Ryan Abramowitz has relocated from Australia to Brighton & Hove after more than a decade creating art for Jewish families across Australia and internationally.

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His work includes ceramics, and his debut collection of handmade mezuzah cases was unveiled at Goldstone Gallery in Melbourne Design Week and sold following its exhibition. He is now creating a new body of ceramic work for Jewish homes in the UK, with every piece individually formed and finished by hand, allowing the subtle irregularities and traces of the maker to remain visible.

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“A mezuzah is encountered each time we enter and leave a Jewish home,” Abramowitz says. “I wanted to create something that honours the mitzvah while also feeling like a small sculptural artwork: an object of beauty and meaning that becomes part of a family’s everyday life.”

The unglazed pieces draw inspiration from Jerusalem stone. Earthy, ancient and seemingly excavated from rock, their surfaces bear marks that evoke erosion, archaeology and the passage of time. The glazed collection looks instead to the patterns, colours and textures of the natural world, with every surface developing its own organic character through the ceramic process. No two are exactly alike.