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Building a life together

July 1, 2026 14:53
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By

Anthea Gerrie

5 min read

They were born on opposite sides of the world, but Alon Baranowitz and Irene Kronenberg found each other in Tel Aviv. Moving swiftly from workplace neighbours to professional collaborators, they became not only business but life partners – an architect and a designer who constantly find the borders of their expertise overlapping. “When we first met, I’d ask him about architectural details for my projects; he’d consult me about materials and now we don’t separate what we do into categories,” says Irene, who left her native Uruguay at 16 with her mother and arrived in Israel by way of Madrid. Irene made aliyah before her 18th birthday, and Baranowitz and Kronenberg now have a Madrid office employing three and a Tel Aviv mothership with 12.

“We do most of our European projects out of Madrid,” says Irene, while Alon explains it’s word of mouth that has seen them grow from a domestic practice to one with projects in several different countries.

“We designed a bar and nightclub in Tel Aviv for clients who wanted it to feel international, not like anything that was already there,” says Irene. “Being good learners, we flew to New York and spent three nights, each night in 24 different bars and clubs. It was pre-mobile phones so we couldn’t take pictures, so we made sketches to understand the energy of what was going on.”

Alon adds: “The Tel Aviv project was so successful that someone in the UK saw it and called us asking to design his hotel, which made the cover of [hospitality trade publication] Sleeper Magazine. And the rest is history.”

Topics:

New Homes & Interiors

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