British. Jewish. Proud

More than 120,000 Jewish men and women served in the British Armed Forces during the two World Wars, with thousands giving their lives in defence of our freedoms. Their legacy continues through those serving today and a new generation of cadets.

The parade will also mark 110 years since the Battle of the Somme, 70 years since the Suez Crisis and 25 years since the start of operations in Afghanistan.

But Ajex’s work extends far beyond Remembrance Sunday.

Since the Great War, the charity has supported Jewish veterans and their families when they need it most. Today, Ajex Welfare provides specialist advice, guidance, financial assistance and ongoing contact, ensuring those who served know their community continues to stand beside them.

As the chagim approach, Ajex is asking the community to support its Welfare Festival Fund, helping veterans and their families share in the traditions of the festivals. Grants provide extra support, helping ensure those who served are remembered and cared for at this important time of year.

For veterans and families facing financial difficulty or isolation, that support can make a meaningful difference. The festivals are about family, community and tradition and Ajex wants those who have given so much to feel part of that shared celebration.

There is a powerful connection between this work and the Parade. At the Cenotaph, thousands publicly remember and honour those who served. Through Ajex Welfare, that promise of remembrance becomes personal and practical.

Ajex’s work spans remembrance, welfare and education, ensuring the contribution of British Jews is understood by future generations and challenging misconceptions about Jewish identity, service and belonging.The parade brings those strands together: veterans alongside serving personnel, young cadets and families carrying the medals and photographs of previous generations. It is not simply about looking back. It is about standing proudly as British Jews today and ensuring that legacy continues.

Book your place to march now or save the date to spectate at this years Ajex Annual Remembrance Parade and Ceremony and be part of this important day – see ajex.org.uk.

This Rosh Hashanah, stand behind the veterans and families whose service we come together to honour.

Please help Ajex give back to those who gave so much for us.

To make a donation, go to ajex.org.uk/donate

headoffice@ajex.org.uk | ajex.org.uk

Registered charity 1129591