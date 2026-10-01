This November, thousands will come together at the Cenotaph for the Ajex Annual Remembrance Parade and Ceremony. And behind this powerful public act of remembrance lies Ajex’s vital work supporting Jewish veterans and their families throughout the year including the High Holy days.
On Sunday, November 15, veterans, serving personnel, cadets, families and members of the Jewish community will once again march proudly down Whitehall, continuing a tradition formally recognised in 1934 when King George V granted Ajex the right to march to the Cenotaph on the Sunday following Remembrance Sunday, recognising the Jewish contribution to Britain and the loyalty of the Anglo-Jewish community. Last year, more than 2,500 people took part, many carrying photographs and wearing the medals of parents and grandparents, bringing their stories and service with them.
This year, the message is ‘British. Jewish. Proud’.
At a time of rising antisemitism, those words have particular resonance. Generations before us fought for Britain, for our freedoms and for our right to live proudly as British Jews. As we mark 90 years since the Battle of Cable Street, when Jewish and other East End communities stood against fascism, Ajex believes it has never been more important to tell that story.