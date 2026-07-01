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Bringing out the barbecue? Try Sharon Lurie’s best braai

July 1, 2026 15:07
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By

Sharon Lurie

3 min read

Recently in the UK I did a demonstration entitled “A Taste of South Africa” for an incredible new charity called Yonah, where I prepared traditional dishes. Demonstrating braaing, however, was a little difficult indoors, so when I was asked to do a few recipes for this feature, I jumped at the opportunity to share my love for braaing. It’s so much more than cooking meat, it’s a whole South African experience.

FINGER-LICKING STICKY RIBS

The best way to enjoy these ribs is by pre-boiling them in ginger ale to tenderise and soften the meat surrounding the bones. These sticky ribs have a wonderful caramelisation.

Topics:

New Homes & Interiors

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