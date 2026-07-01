Bringing out the barbecue? Try Sharon Lurie’s best braai

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Ingredients

6 short rib strips (the ribs should be 8-10cm long with each strip having about 6-8 ribs per rack; show your butcher this recipe and they’ll be able cut the ribs accordingly).

2 litres ginger ale

Large pot for boiling

For the sauce

¼ cup (60ml) soft brown treacle/sticky sugar

3 tbsp honey

¼ cup (60ml) Worcester sauce

4 tbsp soy sauce

¼ cup (60ml) sesame oil

¼ cup (60ml) rice vinegar

1 tsp dried chilli flakes (optional but it does lift the flavour)

1 tsp ginger powder

1 tsp garlic powder

To decorate

Fresh coriander and sesame seeds

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METHOD

I like to wrap the ribs, standing upright, around the inside of the large pot I’m going to use, starting from the outside and working towards the centre. Pour the ginger ale over the ribs and bring to the boil with a lid on.

Once boiling, reduce heat to a simmer and continue to simmer ribs for 30 minutes with lid on.

Meanwhile, make up sauce by mixing sauce ingredients together.

At this point you have two choices, to braai/barbecue them or roast them in the oven at 180C.

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ROASTING METHOD

Remove ribs from ginger ale; retain one cup (240ml) of ginger ale in case you need to add it to ribs while roasting if you feel the sauce is too thick.

Place the ribs in a roasting pan and pour the sauce over the ribs. Mix them around so that they are all well coated. The roasting pan shouldn’t be too big or the sauce will evaporate too quickly and burn at the bottom.

Roast for one hour covered and 30-45 minutes uncovered until dark and crispy. Keep basting during the last half hour.

If you find the sauce a little thick, add a little of the ginger ale set aside earlier.

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BRAAING METHOD

Remove ribs from ginger ale and cover with sauce, mix around to ensure they are all well coated.

Braai them until brown and crispy and keep basting them with the sauce while braaing.

Try to braai them on all sides so that you get that lovely flame-licked taste.

The ribs can also be cut up individually, which helps when trying to get all sides cooked.

Once cooked to your desired “look” they can be kept warm, covered, in the oven, at 120C.

Decorate with fresh coriander and sesame seeds.

‘LEKKER’ CHIMICHURRI STEAKS (lekker means “really nice” in Afrikaans)

I could write an entire book on tenderising kosher steaks, from mashing pawpaw and painting the mixture on the steaks, leaving for six hours, to wrapping the steaks in muslin cloth for two weeks, to vacuum packing then, to marinating them, bashing them, and honestly if there’s a method out there, I’ve probably tried it. The pursuit of the perfect tender kosher steak could qualify as a full-time job.

However, there is nothing better than the taste of a flame-licked steak, cooked to perfection on a braai, smothered in chimichurri sauce.

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INGREDIENTS

6 first rib/prime rib steaks off the bone, lightly sprinkled with salt and pepper

For chimichurri sauce

½ cup (120ml) olive oil

3 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp crushed fresh garlic

½ tsp salt

½ tsp dried oregano

1 fresh, hot red chilli, seeds removed and chopped

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ cup (15g) finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, coarse stems removed

½ cup (15g) finely chopped fresh coriander

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METHOD

Cook the steaks as desired, on BBQ or hot pan. When cooked, spoon over the chimichurri sauce.

To make sauce: Whisk together olive oil, vinegar, garlic, salt, oregano, chilli and smoked paprika. Stir in parsley and coriander and whisk again, or pulse a few times in a food processor.

Chimichurri can be frozen in ice cube trays. When ready to use, let thaw to room temperature.

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Sharon Lurie is a food editor and author of the Cooking with the Kosher Butcher’s Wife series. She is also the creator of Bobba Shar’s salad dressings.

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