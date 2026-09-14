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Becoming and believing

September 14, 2026 12:53
NEW-Rabbi-Charley-Baginsky-3[25].jpg
Rabbi Charlie Baginsky

By

Rabbi Charley Baginsky

3 min read
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Hayom harat olam. We usually translate it as: “Today the world is born.” It is a lovely phrase, and not quite what the Hebrew says. Harat means conceived, pregnant or gestating. The world of Rosh Hashanah has not arrived neatly packaged. It is still becoming.

That feels like a useful distinction this year.

We often talk about hope as though it means believing everything will turn out well. There is not much in Jewish history or, frankly, in the news to justify that belief. Jewish hope is less comfortable than optimism. It begins with the refusal to accept that the world as it is must be the world as it remains.

Hannah Arendt called our human capacity to begin again “natality”. Because we are born, she argued, we are able to introduce something new and unexpected into the world. Rosh Hashanah makes a related claim, although on a cosmic scale. Creation is not an event safely contained in the first chapter of Genesis. It is unfinished business, and we are caught up in it.

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Chagim

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