Be the light, stand together

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My father's happiest place was a packed synagogue. Three years after October 7, we need that sound more than ever

October 1, 2026 20:53
WhatsApp Image 2026-09-02 at 16.35.58 (1).jpeg
Singing at a Bishnat concert last year, from second left: Avromi Freilich, Shulem Lemmer, Alby Chait. Photo by Bishnat

By

Hilton Nathanson

3 min read
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My father loved nothing in this world more than a packed synagogue. Full, with people standing at the back, and the sound of melodic, harmonious singing reverberating off the walls. That was his happiest place.

Brian Nathanson was born in Leeds in 1938. He moved to Perth in the late 1940s, served for many years as president of the Perth Hebrew Congregation and sang in the Perth Male Jewish Choir for more than 30 years, something he loved and cherished until the end. He had enormous joie de vivre and a natural love of music.

He died in 2021. In his memory we established Bishnat, a registered charity built around a single, simple idea: to put Jewish music back into Jewish spaces, and to fill them.

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