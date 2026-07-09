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As Hearing Care Changes, Independent Expert Advice Matters More Than Ever

July 9, 2026 15:39
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By

Pindrop Hearing Clinics

3 min read
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Hearing loss affects millions of people across the UK, yet many people wait years before seeking help.

Whether it's turning the television up a little louder, struggling to follow conversations in busy restaurants or repeatedly asking loved ones to repeat themselves, hearing loss often develops gradually. Because of this, it's easy to dismiss the signs as a normal part of ageing rather than something that could benefit from professional support. Left undiagnosed, hearing loss can gradually affect communication, confidence and day-to-day life often leading to increased listening effort and fatigue.

Researchers have found that people with hearing loss who begin using hearing aids before the age of 70 have a 61% lower risk of developing dementia over the next two decades compared to those who leave their hearing loss untreated. For many families, hearing loss is first noticed by those closest to them. A spouse may recognise that conversations are becoming more difficult. Children or grandchildren may notice repeated misunderstandings or an increasing reliance on subtitles. Often, these signs appear long before an individual decides to book a hearing assessment. The earlier it’s properly assessed, the easier it is to manage and improve.

At the same time, hearing care itself is changing.

Topics:

Health

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