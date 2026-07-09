As Hearing Care Changes, Independent Expert Advice Matters More Than Ever

Across the UK, large providers are consolidating and more clinics are becoming aligned with manufacturers. For patients, that can make it harder to know whether the advice they're receiving is truly independent.

Pindrop Hearing has spent more than two decades helping people understand, manage and improve their hearing health at their independent, CQC regulated Clinics and this July, they are bringing that clinically-led approach closer to residents of North West London with the opening of their Finchley Clinic, located in Temple Fortune.

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Founded by Dr Rony Ganguly, Pindrop Hearing was established with a simple mission: to provide evidence-based, clinically-led hearing healthcare focused on patient outcomes rather than sales targets.

"As the hearing aid industry continues to consolidate, independent clinics are becoming more important than ever," says Dr Ganguly.

"Patients deserve to know that the advice they're receiving is based solely on what's right for them, not influenced by manufacturer relationships or sales targets. At Pindrop, we've always believed that hearing is healthcare, not retail."

That philosophy has helped the organisation build a reputation for patient-centred care over almost two decades. As Pindrop Hearing celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026, one thing has remained constant – patients recommending the clinic to family and friends because of the care they receive.

"At Pindrop, independence means we answer only to our patients," says Dr Ganguly. "The fact that our Refer a Friend programme remains one of our biggest sources of new patients says more than anything we could claim ourselves. Trust isn't something you can buy or market, it's something you earn, one patient at a time."

The opening of The Finchley Clinic, located in Temple Fortune, reflects both the company's growth and its commitment to improving access to specialist hearing healthcare.

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One of the biggest barriers is convenience. People are busy, symptoms develop gradually and hearing health often falls down the priority list. By opening The Finchley Clinic, located in Temple Fortune, Pindrop Hearing hopes to make accessing independent, clinically-led hearing healthcare simpler for local residents.

Over the years, patients from Finchley, Temple Fortune, Golders Green, Hampstead Garden Suburb, Hendon and surrounding areas have travelled to Pindrop's clinics in Harley Street, Chelsea and Winchmore Hill. The new location allows those services to be delivered closer to home for many local residents.

The clinic will provide a full range of audiology services, including comprehensive hearing assessments, paediatric audiology, ear wax removal using microsuction, hearing aid consultations and fittings, customised hearing protection, tinnitus assessments, balance and vestibular testing and ongoing aftercare.

Importantly, patients visiting the new clinic in Temple Fortune will be seen by fully qualified, clinically trained audiologists focused on long-term outcomes, the same as in all Pindrop Clinics, that are registered with and regulated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

As hearing care continues to evolve, the company's message remains straightforward: patients deserve an expert clinically-led service, thorough assessments and the time needed to make informed decisions about their hearing health.

Because hearing is healthcare, not retail.

To find out more or book an appointment, visit www.pindrophearing.co.uk or call 020 3993 9211.