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Are you one of the 55 per cent?

October 1, 2026 13:45
Angie Jacobs, JVN Volunteer Broker with Barbara and Stephen Jacobson at JVNs Thank you Event Volunteers Week 2026.JPEG
Angie Jacobs, JVN Volunteer Broker with Barbara and Stephen Jacobson at JVNs Thank you Event Volunteers Week 2026. Photo by JVN

By

Nicky Goldman

3 min read
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I spend much of my working life talking about volunteering, so I was genuinely pleased to see the latest figures from the government’s new Community Engagement Survey.

For the first time in several years, volunteering is moving in the right direction.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s new survey, now the government’s primary source of information on volunteering and community engagement, found that monthly formal volunteering has risen from 17 to 18 per cent, while monthly informal volunteering has increased from 24 to 25 per cent.

Overall, 35 per cent of adults now volunteer at least once a month, up from 33 per cent last year.

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