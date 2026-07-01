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Alain Roux’s ideal kitchen recipe

July 1, 2026 14:22
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By

Poggenpohl

3 min read

Following a recent refurbishment, Michelin-starred chef Alain Roux and his wife Laura chose Poggenpohl to create the kitchen at the heart of their family life. We asked the world-renowned chef about the synergy between fine cuisine and Poggenpohl engineering.

What drew you to Poggenpohl for your own home?

We were attracted by a shared philosophy of craftsmanship, longevity and the pursuit of excellence. With a heritage dating back to 1892, Poggenpohl’s reputation as the oldest German kitchen brand is unrivalled.

Topics:

New Homes & Interiors

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